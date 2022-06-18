Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hayden Buckley What's In The Bag?

Hayden Buckley has enjoyed a quick rise to the PGA Tour, with the American turning professional in 2018 and earning his card in just three years. As he continues to enhance his reputation and career, we take a look at what clubs he uses in his bag.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With full Titleist in his bag, we start off with the driver and the Titleist TSi3. Coming in at nine-degrees of loft, Buckley has a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Series shaft that weighs 70-grams. Designed to be one of the best drivers for distance, the TSi3 is one of the best Titleist drivers on the market.

Fairway Wood

Titleist TS3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the fairway woods and the Titleist TS3, which feature in 15 and 18-degrees. Once again, both contain a Tensei shaft, like we see in his driver, with the fairway wood designed more for players with a high-swing that prefer the look of a smaller head.

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist T100

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing a T200 four-iron, Buckley has T100s from five-iron to pitching wedge with all featuring a Dynamic Gold X100 shaft. The T100s rank as some of the best golf irons on the market, as clean and modern looks make way for superb performance.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Spin Milled SM9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vokey range has been ranked as one of the best golf wedges for a number of years now and, with the SM9s, it is no exception, with Buckley playing a 50-08F, 54-M and 58-08M. Retaining the classic Vokey look, the SM9s inspire confidence at address, with the slightly straighter leading edge helping alignment on full shots.

Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only non-Titleist golf club in Buckley's bag is his Tri-Hot 5K Putter, which features a classically designed blade, with a multi-material front loaded tungsten weighting meaning that the Centre of Gravity is positioned more evenly throughout. The Tri-Hot is also extremely adaptable, with removable weights allowing the user to dial in the head weight.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most iconic and best golf balls on the market finds it way into Buckley's golf bag, with the Titleist Pro V1 still the most used golf ball on the PGA Tour. Providing superb all-round performance, it produces impressive distance off the tee, as well as excellent control in and around the greens.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9-degrees)

Fairway Woods: Titleist TS3 (15 & 18-degrees)

Irons: Titleist T200 (four-iron) Titleist T100 (five-iron - pitching wedge)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Spin Milled (50-08F, 54-M and 58-08M)

Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One Putter

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes & Apparel: FootJoy