10 Things You Didn't Know About Hayden Buckley
Get to know the American professional golfer Buckley a little better with these 10 facts.
1. His full name is Charles Hayden Buckley and was born March 1, 1996.
2. He won the 2019 ATB Financial Classic on the PGA Tour Canada and the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour
3. Buckley attended the University of Missouri where he studied Health Science. As such he loves the Missouri Tigers and was named the Mizzou Male Athlete of the Year in 2018.
4. At high school he helped his team to three state titles and four consecutive district championships during his high school tenure.
5. His earliest golf memory is hitting with plastic clubs in his grandfather's yard. He was swinging left handed and was promptly yelled at to turn around to the right side.
6. His college roommate was a country music singer/songwriter who helped him fall in love with playing the guitar. Buckley brings his guitar when he travels and uses it to relax after a long day.
7. Spent two weeks in China teaching kids English and sharing his passion for golf. In fact his favorite memory off the course was playing a pickup basketball game in front of over 200 kids at a school in China. Very few could speak English, but he says they all wanted autographs and pictures.
8. Buckley was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
9. In early high school he was actually more interested in baseball, like his father. In fact his dad played baseball in college, but he says that after sitting on the bench for a year, he ended his baseball career to focus on attending medical school.
10. Buckley enjoys hunting and fishing when not on the golf course.
