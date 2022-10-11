Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Get Special Edition Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes With 30% Off This Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

With the Amazon Prime Early Access sale you can get a sweet pair of special edition Ecco Biom H4 golf shoes with 30% off. Designed in collaboration with South African Erik Van Rooyen, the shoes are truly unique thanks to a number of design flourishes.

Hidden on the sole of the shoe is a blue and orange color scheme that is bound to catch the eye. The design also pays homage to van Rooyen’s love of guitar, with a nod to guitar strings on the uppers of the shoe.

They look great and to sweeten the deal we think the H4's remain one of the most comfortable golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market right now.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 golf shoes review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Were $199.95 Now $139.95 The Biom H4 shoes offer premium, modern styling combined with excellent comfort, protection and golf-specific performance through ample grip and stability. An outstanding model with 30% off right now.

The comfort comes from the Fluidform Technology which promotes a process by where specialized fluid materials form around the foot to deliver an unparalleled balance of cushioning and rebound. Furthermore, the upper is both breathable (opens in new tab) and waterproof, while the X-Tensa TPU element enhances the comfort as a result of the midsole stability it provides.

Commenting on his custom project, van Rooyen said: “I am chuffed to be working alongside the guys at Ecco Golf to create an awesome custom shoe design. I really enjoy being different and innovative on the golf course, and I think my design really emulates that feeling for me. It’s awesome to be able to create my own shoe and Biom H4 is such a great shoe to do it with.”

As we have said, this is an awesome deal on a special edition shoe, but we should also mention that if you want more deals from the sale, then you need to be a member of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in order to be eligible. Not signed up before? You can get an Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab) that will cover you for the length of the Early Access Sale. Just remember to cancel it later to avoid being charged.