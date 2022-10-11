Get 44% Off On The Outstanding Garmin Approach S12 Watch Right Now

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Get 37% Off On The Outstanding Garmin Approach S12 Watch Right Now

There are a lot of excellent deals out there at the moment thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab), and one of our favorites is an incredible 44% saving on one of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) out there, the Garmin Approach S12.

It comes preloaded with 42,000 golf courses worldwide to give you quick, clear and accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of green, as well as yardages to hazards on the hole.

The watch also allows you to track your score, measure how far you hit each shot and also has a functionality that allows you to place a pin on the green for an even more accurate yardage out on course. All of this is displayed on a clean and clear display and the watch is available in several colors

Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S12 Watch | 44% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £179.99 Now £99.99 At Amazon you can get the watch for just less than £100 which is very rare indeed and we do not expect it to be around for long.

The reason we love this deal so much, is not just because the S12 is such a good model, and the price is excellent, but also because we have found it can be quite hard to find good deals on Garmin golf products, so when one comes along it stands out.

Garmin is a brand synonymous with high-quality and our reviews of its products agrees with this. As a result if you want a GPS device or golf watch, then Garmin is one of the best brands to consider.

Why are they so good? Well Garmin has found a delicate balance between usability, convenience and also powerful features in all of its products at the moment. Garmin also makes its watches in particular look very sophisticated and stylish so you can actually use them both on and off the golf course which is a huge bonus.