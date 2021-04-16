TaylorMade has launched new special edition P790 iron in a black finish and black shaft to match.

TaylorMade P790 Black Irons Launched

TaylorMade has launched a new P790 iron finished for the first time in all black.

The new P790 Black comes in a gloss black PVD finish, providing a bold and premium look that is sure to stand out.

Alongside the new black finish on the iron head, the P790 Black also comes with a steel True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 VSS Black shaft to match the head.

The clubhead itself comes with all the same technology that has made the P790 one of TaylorMade’s most popular and best selling irons.

The P790 iron provides a mixture distance and forgiveness thanks to TaylorMade’s proprietary SpeedFoam technology and Thru Slot Speed Pocket.

The SpeedFoam – which has now been used in a number of recent TaylorMade launches – comprises of an ultralight urethane foam that is injected into the side of the head after it is made.

This technology has helped push the design limits of face speed while also helping promote a softer feel off the face.

The Thru Slot Speed pocket – which is present across the set – compliments the SpeedFoam by helping maximise ball speeds across the face and provide excellent forgiveness on low face shots.

The lofts are also the same as the standard P790 irons with the 7-iron at 30.5°.

Available in 3-AW, the P790 Black will be available at retailers from 23rd April 2021 with an RRP of £1399 for a set of 7.

TaylorMade P790 Irons Review

Alongside this new iron launch, TaylorMade have also launched a new limited edition Dustin Johnson Spider putter to commemorate his Masters victory last November.

The limited edition putter draws inspiration from Johnson’s 2020 Major triumph with subtle green accents on the sole and back badge nodding to the iconic venue when Johnson won his second Major title.

The putter also comes in a speciality box, comes with the same Season’s Traditions headcover DJ used in the week of his victory and a special edition Super Stroke Counter Core Pistol GT 1.0 Grip in green and white.

As for the specs of the putter itself, it is identical to the spec Johnson had in the bag last November.

Featuring a short slant hosel and two 9g weights placed in the heel and toe the Dustin Johnson Commemorative Spider Putter comes in the solid black finish with no sightline that has been a favourite of Dustin’s for years.

The Dustin Johnson Commemorative Putter is available at retailers now with an RRP of £379.