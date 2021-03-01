Featuring a raft of new models and some returning favourites, Skechers has launched its 2021 golf shoe range

Skechers 2021 Golf Shoe Range Launched

Building on the momentum of last year, Skechers has launched its 2021 Go Golf footwear range. Designed with insight from a host of tour professionals, including Matt Kuchar and Colin Montgomerie, the line-up features a mixture of the company’s proven technologies as well as some new innovations inspired by their existing sport and walking styles.

Both the Skechers Go Golf Arch Fit Line Up and Go Golf Arch Fit Front Nine shoes feature the Arch Fit technology, an insole system developed with over 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans to provide podiatrist-certified arch support.

The Skechers Go Golf Arch Fit Line Up (top left) and Go Golf Arch Fit Front Nine shoes

They also have a water-repellent upper and offer enhanced traction, stability and durability thanks to the Goodyear performance outsole.

The Line-Up is a laced model while the Front Nine has a Velcro hook-and-loop closure system in black/grey and white/navy. Both will retail at £89.

The Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro (below, RRP £99) features a full-grain leather and synthetic upper combination, complete with a waterproof membrane for protection from the elements.

The performance is further enhanced by the dynamic diamond traction plate as well as the replaceable softspikes to ensure maximum grip in all conditions.

Comfort comes from the responsive Ultra Go midsole and Gogo Max insole, while different foot shapes are catered for thanks to the two width options – medium and extra wide.

UK Buy Now Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro shoe from Skechers.com for £99

Like the Go Golf Torque Pro, the Skechers Pro 4 Legacy (above, £119) also features Skechers’ waterproof membrane protection and has a full grain and synthetic upper.

The shoe gets its comfort from the high performance Resamax cushioned insole as well as the lightweight Ultra Go cushioning, making it an ideal wet weather offering.

Then there is the Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL. Fully waterproof and featuring a durable grip outsole that provides 236 points of contact with the ground, the Elite Tour SL offers excellent performance.

With the low-drop design, golfers will also be able to feel closer to the ground but that won’t compromise the comfort on offer thanks again to the lightweight Ultra Go cushioning and Gogo Max insole.

Different colour and fit options are available in this model.

UK Buy Now Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL shoe from Skechers.com for £119

The new Go Golf Max Sport (below, £79) is an ideal summer shoe, combining a lightweight, sporty design with features like the breathable upper, spikeless outsole and pull tabs that make them quick and easy to put on and take off.

Another in the Elite series, the 4 Victory model is designed with Skechers’ most innovative outsole technology called Gripflex.

This system, which boasts a combination of multi-directional cleats, provides extreme traction and stability for the performance-driven golfers out there.

.

It’s a comfortable and water-repellent shoe that comes in two width options and is available for £99.

Finally there is the Skechers Go Golf Max Bolt. Undoubtedly the most eye-catching model in the Skechers 2021 shoe range, the Go Golf Max Bolt has a 3D printed breathable textile upper and spikeless TPU outsole.

It’s lightweight and well-cushioned inside, and although not fully waterproof, will repel water, making it ideal for 18-hole walking and beyond in summer.

The Go Golf Max Bolt comes in grey/blue, navy/blue and black/red and can be purchased for £89.