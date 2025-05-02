Do You Play Par-3s Better Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Compare Using The Latest 2025 Data....

As I head to the first of the four tricky par-3 holes at my home course, Sand Moor Golf Club, I know that I am about to reach a pivotal point in my round.

My performance on these short holes can often make or break my round, and according to the data it appears I am not alone.

Understanding how to play par-3s with a clear and consistent strategy is obviously key, but how well does the average amateur golfer perform?

Well, using Shot Scope data, I am now able to share the latest 2025 insights that helps us answer this question - so that you can compare yourself against the rest...

Do You Play Par-3s Better Than The Average Amateur Golfer?

Before we get started, I am aware that the answer to this question will depend on a number of factors, including the course you are playing, your handicap index and the weather conditions on the day.

For this data, we are looking at the average amateur golfer in each handicap index range playing the average par-3 hole (which is also broken down into distance brackets).

By chunking the data into three categories (hit green success, proximity and shots to finish), the Shot Scope data is able to give you a great insight into how you compare against your peers.

Want to have your say? Comment below with your own success stories or abysmal accounts from your par-3 adventures...

1. Hit Green Success

Swipe to scroll horizontally Par-3 Hit Green Success Percentage Based On Distance And Handicap Index Handicap 100-150y 150-200y 200y+ 0 65% 53% 44% 5 51% 39% 19% 10 42% 28% 14% 15 37% 20% 7% 20 29% 18% 2% 25 21% 9% 0%

As you can see in the table below, the success rate of amateur golfers hitting the green in regulation on par-3s varies based on handicap index and the distance of the hole.

The average amateur golfer hits the green 40% of the time from 10-150 yards, 27% of the time from 150-200 yards and just 14% of the time from 200+ yards.

Interestingly, other than a scratch golfer, players of all abilities tend to hit the green less than half of the time on par-3 holes.

The difference between the top and the bottom of the handicap index range is also quite stark.

As the handicap index increases, the disparity between the ranges tightens up a little - highlighting the fine margins between being a scratch golfer and being a low-handicapper.

What are your expectations when teeing it up on a par-3 hole? Based on this data, it might be time for a rethink... (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

2. Par-3 Proximity

Swipe to scroll horizontally Par-3 Proximity By Distance And Handicap Index Handicap 100-150y 150-200y 200y+ 0 31ft 43ft 56ft 5 39ft 54ft 81ft 10 48ft 70ft 92ft 15 57ft 92ft 130ft 20 64ft 100ft 175ft 25 70ft 118ft 190ft

You might think that you should be stuffing your tee shot on par-3 holes to within a few feet for birdie, but the data might just provide with a welcome dose of reality that could help to manage expectations and improve your mood.

The average amateur golfer has an average proximity of 51 feet from 100-150 yards, 79 feet from 150-200 yards and 120 feet from 200+ yards, so cut yourself a little slack if you leave a long putt or a chip shot around the green.

Even a scratch golfer has an average proximity of 31 feet from 100-150 yards, 43 feet from 150-200 yards and 56 feet from 200+ yards.

With plenty of par-3 holes protecting themselves with water hazards and a variety of other guarding forces - you can understand why the average amateur golfer loses a few golf balls per round to these tricky tests.

With players towards the bottom end of the handicap index ranges tending to get a shot on some of the par-3 holes, it might even be worth finding the safe miss and factoring that into your strategy. A four might end up being a great result here.

3. Shots To Finish Par-3s

Swipe to scroll horizontally Handicap 100-150y 150-200y 200y+ 0 3.08 3.18 3.55 5 3.29 3.52 3.89 10 3.41 3.68 4.01 15 3.62 3.83 4.39 20 3.75 3.98 4.78 25 4.02 4.31 5.07

By shots to finish, we mean the amount of shots taken to get the ball from the tee to the hole. You might expect this to be around par (3) for most golfers, but the data suggests that isn't really the case.

The average amateur golfer takes 3.5 shots to get the ball in the hole from 100-150 yards, 3.75 shots from 150-200 yards and 4.28 shots from 200+ yards.

A 25-handicapper actually averages a double-bogey on the longest par-3 holes, and anyone above a 10-handicap is struggling to avoid a bogey on the card.

When you consider that a scratch golfer averages 3.27 shots to complete par-3s, maybe it's time for a mindset refresh instead of throwing your putter in the lake after making a four.

What Is The Par-3 Scoring Average On The PGA Tour? The par-3 scoring average on The PGA Tour is often around 3, with the tour average through the 2025 Valero Texas Open registering at 3.07. At the time of writing, Collin Morikawa has the best par-3 scoring average, at an impressive 2.88 shots, while Ryan Palmer currently holds the wooden spoon in 183rd place with an average of 3.37.