We take a look inside the bag of Irish professional golfer Seamus Power.

Seamus Power What’s In The Bag?

After playing golf at East Tennessee State University and competing on the then Web.com Tour, Seamus Power worked his way onto the PGA Tour and finally got into the winner’s circle in 2021.

His first victory came in a playoff at the Barbasol Championship in a playoff over JT Poston. After Poston drove his ball into the water on the 6th extra hole, Power made a simple par to win $630,000.

What clubs does he put into his bag each week out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

We believe Power is a Ping staff player and has nearly a full bag of clubs from the brand.

He starts with a Ping G410 after briefly having used the newer PG425 driver. It has nine degrees of loft.

He does carry a Ping G425 Max three-wood though with 14.5 degrees of loft.

Moving to the irons the one non-Ping club in his bag is a TaylorMade P790 UDI utility iron.

He then has a Ping iBlade three-iron and a set of Ping Blueprints from five-iron down to pitching wedge. Interestingly there is no four-iron in the bag.

In terms of wedges, Power uses three Ping Glide 3.0’s and they have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD 3 Prototype.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Driver: Ping G410 with 9˚ loft, fitted with Accra Tour Z 465 M5 shaft.

Three-wood: Ping G425 Max with 14.5˚ loft, with Accra TZ6 Proto 75 M5 shaft.

Utility Iron: TaylorMade P790 UDI, with Project X HZRDUS shaft.

Irons: Ping iBlade (3), Ping Blueprint (5-PW), with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (50˚SS, 54˚SS, 58˚SS), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter: Ping PLD 3 prototype.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

