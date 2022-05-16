Sam Horsfield What's In The Bag?
Take a look what the Englishman carries in his bag.
Sam Horsfield was tipped for success at a young age after shooting 59 at the age of 13 at Highlands Reserve Golf Club in Orlando. He would have a stellar amateur career too as he excelled on the college circuit with the Florida Gators, and would go on to turn pro in 2017. As a professional he has gone on to win three DP World Tour titles, two of which came in 2020, and the most recent came at the 2022 Soudal Open. Below we have taken a look at what the Englishman puts in his bag.
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Horsfield currently uses a near-full set of golf clubs from TaylorMade, starting with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus. Not that long ago he was using a Ping G425 model but he has clearly been a fan of TaylorMade woods in the past as he carried the original SIM at the top of the bag for a while. His Stealth Plus model has eight degrees of loft. A model also used by Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, when we tested the Stealth Plus it produced excellent results. Consistently impressive ball speeds provided plenty of distance, whilst the compact aesthetics will suit the more confident ball striker. We think it looks outstanding as well.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review
Fairways
TaylorMade M6
Interestingly, after having briefly used SIM2 models, he then decides to use two TaylorMade M6 fairway woods. Professionals using older fairway woods is a lot more common than you would think, because it is arguably the hardest club to get right and once a player does, they don't want to move away from a model they trust and have confidence in. This explains why Horsfield has gone back to his two M6's which have 15 and 18 degrees of loft
- Read our full TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood review
Irons
TaylorMade P7MC, Srixon ZX5, TaylorMade P7TW
Horsfield then appears to have several different iron models as part of his setup. It looks like he carries two different four-irons which we think come in and out of his setup. He carries a TaylorMade P7MC and Srixon ZX5 model and we can assume he picks based upon the course he is playing and the conditions. The rest of his irons are TaylorMade P7TW's which are the irons designed for Tiger Woods.
The main difference between the P7TW's and the bladed P730's that players like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have used in the past is the milled grind sole. This was the first iron time TaylorMade has used the same CNC milling process on something other than a wedge. This sole is to ensure the ultimate in consistency and precision, and thereby the best possible turf interaction. Precise tungsten weight placement has been engineered to improve trajectory control and to promote a deeper feel at impact. Supremely workable and delivering incredible feedback, these irons will suit the best players looking for the ultimate in control and precision.
Horsfield's irons go from five-iron to pitching wedge.
- Read our full TaylorMade P-Series Irons review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey Design SM9
After using TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw wedges for a while, Horsfield now decided to use models from Titleist. His first two have 50 and 56 degrees of loft and they are both Vokey SM9's, whilst his 60 degree model is a 2022 Prototype.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Bettinardi Inovai Hexperimental Prototype
His final club in the bag is a Bettinardi Inovai Hexperimental Prototype which has a mallet shape instead of the usual blade design Horsfield has used in the past. Horsfield has been using putters from Bettnardi for a few years now and this doesn't look like changing any time soon.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Horsfield uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review
Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kai’li 60 TX shaft
Three-wood: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees) with a Accra TZ5 M5 Proto 7S shaft
Five-wood: TaylorMade M6 (18 degrees) with a Accra TZ5 M5 Proto 7S shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4) Srixon ZX5 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts
Wedge: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F, 56-10S), 2022 Proto (60-T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Putter: Bettinardi Inovai Hexperimental Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Apparel: Nike
