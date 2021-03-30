Puma has launched its newest spiked golf shoe, the Ignite Proadapt Delta, designed for ultimate comfort and style aimed at the world's best golfers.

Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta Shoes Launched

Puma has unveiled its latest spiked shoe in the form of the Ignite Proadapt Delta, designed in collaboration with PGA Tour professional Rickie Fowler.

With Tour-validated stability, a precise fit, exceptional traction and extreme comfort, the sleek design of the Proadapt Delta is designed with the world’s best golfers in mind.

Rickie Fowler has already debuted at Proadapt Delta shoes on Tour this season and will continue to wear them in a number of colourways throughout the rest of season.

The Proadapt Delta shoes feature Puma’s new Adapt Foam, an impact resistant foam that provides dimensional stability and stable cushioning.

The outsole of the Proadapt Delta utilises Dual-Durometer Tornado cleats, which deliver excellent traction along with torsional stability that is provided from the full-length Proadapt TPU outsole.

The Dual-Durometer Tornado cleats are also easy to change out using the Fast Twist 3.0 system.

The shoe also features a Tour-preferred premium leather upper that delivers a soft feel and premium look while the Adapt-Wrap tongue wraps around the instep of the foot to provide solid medial support.

Finally, the Proadapt Delta shoes is made with what Puma call an Adaptive Fit System where premium full-grain leather materials and a molded comfort collar provide the comfort of a running shoe, but the look of a high-end leather shoe.

The Prodadapt Delta shoes are available in three colourways – White; White/Gray Violet and Black/Quiet Shade – and have a RRP of £140.

Puma will also introduce several limited-edition versions throughout the year, including a limited edition pair inspired by the first Major of the year.

The Puma Proadapt Delta shoes are available from today (March 30th) in white and will be available in black from May 2021.