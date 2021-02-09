Scotty Cameron has updated his Phantom X putter range with four new tour-inspired setups to add to the already popular family

New Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Announced

Drawing on his extensive experience with golf’s greatest players, Scotty Cameron has bolstered the high-tech Phantom X putter family with four new tour-inspired set ups.

Scotty Cameron has long been known for making some of the best putters on the market, and these additions for 2021 look set to continue that trend.

The new models offer the choice of two compact mallet shapes, each with two specific neck and shaft configurations.

The updated Phantom X 5 and Phantom X 5.5 have been completely revamped and will replace the current X 5 and X 5.5 models as a rolling change to the line up.

Additionally, the brand new Phantom X 11 and Phantom X 11.5 offer a new, compact wingback mallet design for a smaller setup akin to the Phantom X 12 and 12.5 models.

All of the new Phantom X putters have evolved from extensive Tour player input with requests for more compact overall head sizes, refined swept-back wings and more tour-like configurations.

Each of the new Phantom putters was designed with a solid stainless-steel face that carries through to body and wings and is integrated with the aluminium sole of the putter head.

This gives maximum performance and playability with a consistent sound and soft feel.

The Phantom X 5 and X 11 have a single ‘mid-bend’ in the shaft engineered to minimise face rotation during the putting stroke.

Meanwhile, the Phantom X 11.5 has a stepless steel shaft with a single ‘low-bend’ to promote an arc path that gives a more blade-like feel in the putting stroke.

Each of the new Phantom X model’s heads are misted for a radiant yet glare-resistant appearance.

Scotty’s familiar three-dot theme carries through to the back cavities of the Phantom X 5 and 5.5 as unpainted, raw circles milled into the stainless steel.

The Phantom X 5 and 5.5’s sight line is painted black while on the Phantom X 11 and 11.5, the sight lines are accented in light grey.

The new Scotty Cameron Phantom X putter models will be available worldwide from March 26th with an RRP of £389.