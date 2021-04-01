The 2021 Under Armour Shoe Range is headlined by the new Hovr Drive as well as six other style utilising the brand's biomechanics design.

New Hovr Drive Headlines 2021 Under Armour Shoe Range

Under Armour has announced the launch of its latest golf footwear range, headlined by the new Hovr Drive.

Under Armour has been making golf shoes since 2016 and has systematically focussed its efforts on creating footwear using the science of biomechanics through its work with leading bio-mechanist Jean-Jacques Rivet.

Improved and updated for 2021, the Hovr Drive shoes (RRP £140) utilise Under Armour’s proprietary Hovr cushioning, offering golfers a responsive cushioning system that pushes the limits that footwear can offer.

David Stakel, Senior Director of Complete Footwear at Under Armour said of the 2021 range, “Under Armour’s Hovr footwear in golf is for the golfer that seeks every possible performance and comfort advantage on the course.”

“Delivering performance throughout our full range has been paramount to the development of the 2021 range. Every shoe for 2021 benefit from Under Armour’s Rotational Resistance Traction alongside all the bio-mechanical insights we have developed to ensure golf footwear that truly performs.”

Alongside the flagship Hovr Drive, the new Under Armour Hovr shoe range has six other styles.

The Under Armour Hovr Show SL (RRP £130) has been given an updated look for 2021 and the all-new Hovr Knit (RRP £115) features a full knit textile upper that provides an almost sock-like fit.

Also new for 2021 is the Hovr Forge RC SL (RRP £105), which lends a stylistic nod to the brands’ heritage and its original Charge RC running shoe.

The popular spikeless Hovr Fade SL (RRP £90) returns for 2021 too and it available in two new colourways, Mod Grey and Academy Blue.

Finally, Under Armour has expanded its range to offer golfers market-leading traction technology at a sub £100 price point. The spiked Charged Draw RST (RRP £90) and spikeless Charged Draw Sport SL (RRP £85) both feature the brand’s trusted Charged Cushioning platform.

The entire 2021 range is available from today (April 1st) from retailers.