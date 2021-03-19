Garmin has added three new models to its popular Approach series of GPS devices for 2021

New Garmin Approach GPS Devices Launched

Garmin has added three new GPS devices to its already impressive Approach series for 2021 that features in our list of best golf GPS devices.

All three new editions come with over 42,000 preloaded courses worldwide and, thanks to Garmin’s own club tracking sensor and the Garmin Golf app, make it extremely easy to enter scores, review performance stats and more.

As always, yardages to the front, middle and back of the green are available, as well as to things like hazards, doglegs, layups and more, while the Green View feature shows each green’s true shape.

There is also the option to pair with the Approach CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking, making each device more like a personal caddie.

Related: Best Golf GPS Watches

Starting with the most feature-packed, the Approach S42 Golf GPS smartwatch enables golfers to take advantage of the AutoShot round analyser for tracking and recording shot distances. Just link it to the Garmin Golf app and lose yourself in a world of stats and strokes gained analysis designed to make you a better player.

It also comes with a host of fitness and wellness benefits, such as tracking steps, sleep and calories. All this packaged in a sleek 1.2-inch colour touchscreen display makes this watch ideal for use on and off the course.

Next in the line-up is the easy-to-use Approach S12 Golf GPS watch which includes interchangeable Quick Release bands.

A sunlight-readable dial, coupled with the new Big Numbers display mode makes it easier than ever to work out your yardages and analyse stats, while the rechargeable battery last for up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

And last but not least, the Approach G42 Golf GPS handheld offers all the performance of the S12 but comes with a built-in clip and lanyard loop, making it easy to attach to your golf bag or belt.

Related: Best Golf Laser Rangefinders

“Garmin brings technology to the forefront with the new Approach product line to help golfers play their best game while staying competitive and connected within the golfing community,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

“From smartwatches to GPS handheld, our latest Approach devices will also equip novice and veteran golfers alike with precision, style and attention to detail on every swing.”

Each new model is available now, with the Approach S42 retailing at £269.99, the Approach S12 priced at £179.99, and the Approach G12 handheld coming in at £129.99.