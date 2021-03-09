The Motocaddy 2021 Golf Bag Range revealed today is the brand's biggest to date with seven models in 19 different colour options now available.

Motocaddy has launched its biggest ever bag range for 2021 with seven feature-packed models arriving in a combined 19 different colourways for the start of the 2021 season.

The line-up sees a new top of the range luxury M-Tech bag; an all-new Protekta model and new styling and features added to the Pro-Series and Hydroflex bags.

As well as these options, the Dry-Series waterproof cart bag returns, and the popular Club and Lite-Series complete Motocaddy’s comprehensive line-up of golf bags for 2021.

All of the bags incorporate Motocaddy’s Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap when paired with a Motocaddy push or electric trolley.

The new M-Tech bag has been styled to compliment the luxury M-Tech trolley and combines premium materials – such as high-grade PU leather with chrome and thermoformed panels.

The M-Tech cart bag has a 14 full-length dividers, nine pockets, a jumbo putter well and an internal umbrella sleeve for maximum practicality. It comes in a black and charcoal colour option and has an RRP of £269.99.

The brand new Protekta cart bag is a waterproof and lightweight bag incorporating a noise reducing 14-way organiser top to hold clubs securely in place on the course and prevent club-head clashing.

The Protekta cart bag also has nine pockets – including a fleece-lined dry valuables pocket and insulated beverage pocket – an easy-access carry handle and a new towel and accessory hook. It is available in a blue and white trim with an RRP of £269.99.

The new Hydroflex is a versatile, waterproof and lightweight carry bag with five pockets, full-length dividers and a moulded hip pad for comfort when carrying around the course.

The Hydroflex can also be used as a trolley bag thanks to its integrated stand system that allows it to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley and the quick release strap makes it easy to turn the Hydroflex from a carry bag into a spacious and practical cart bag. The Hydroflex is available in blue, red or lime colourways with an RRP of £219.99.

Returning for 2021 are the Pro, Dry, Club and Lite series range of Motocaddy bags.

The Pro-Series (RRP £199.99) is made from premium materials and is feature-packed with 14 full-length dividers, Japanese YKK zips for smooth one-handed opening, a waterproof rain hood and towel and accessory hook.

The flagship Dry-Series cart bag (£239.99) is a super-lightweight and fully waterproof bag with seven pockets and 14 full-length dividers. Made from a durable ‘rip-stop’ nylon fabric, heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips, the Dry-Series is 100% waterproof and a great options for golfers who play in multiple conditions.

The lightweight and durable Club-Series cart bag (£159.99) is an ideal combination of style and value with seven pockets, a 14-way divider and separate putter well, while the Lite-Series (£129.99), weighing just 2.3kg, also incorporates seven pockets and 14 dividers to provide golfers with a lightweight, compact and practical cart bag.