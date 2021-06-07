We take a look inside the bag of 'The Bullet', Marcus Armitage.

Marcus Armitage What’s In The Bag?

Marcus Armitage finally got into the European Tour winner’s circle in 2021 thanks to a round of 65 at the Porsche European Open. This gave him a two-stroke victory.

In fact, also in 2021, Armitage managed to get into the Guinness Book of Records for the ‘Farthest golf shot caught in a moving car’.

In the video premiered on the European Tour’s official YouTube channel, Armitage hit the ball 303 yards (277m) down the runway at Elvington Airfield near York into the front passenger seat of the moving BMW M8 convertible.

The car, driven by BMW Touring Car driver Paul O’Neill, was travelling at 71mph (114kmh) at the moment the ball nestled into the passenger side of the car.

What clubs then does The Bullet put into his bag out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Armitage has an interesting mix-and-match bag at the moment with several different brands getting represented. He is however contracted with Callaway to use driver and bag from the company.

We start with the driver which is a Callaway Epic Speed model.

He then uses two fairway woods, one of which is a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero model, and the other is a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero. They have 15 and 20 degrees of loft

Moving to the irons Armitage moves away from Callaway, instead deciding to use a set of Srixon ZX7’s. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and all of them are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts.

He then has three Titleist Vokey wedges, two of which are SM8’s and the other is a Vokey prototype. They have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft respectively.

We think his final club in the bag is an Odyssey Works 1W putter with a Stroke Lab shaft

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, Kjus apparel and FootJoy shoes.

Marcus Armitage What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed, 9 degrees, fitted with a Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero, 15 degrees

Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero, 20 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Srixon ZX7, all fitted with True temper Dynamic Gold shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50, 54 and 58 degrees

Putter: Odyssey Works 1W with Stroke Lab shaft

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Kjus

Shoes: FootJoy