We take a look inside the bag of American European Tour winner Johannes Veerman.

Johannes Veerman What’s In The Bag?

Johannes Veerman got into the winner’s circle on the European Tour for the first time in 2021 at the D+D Real Czech Masters.

He managed to shoot two rounds of 68 over the weekend to win by four strokes from Sean Crocker and Tapio Pulkkanen.

2021 was also the year he played in his first Major championships as well at the US Open and Open Championship.

Below we have taken a look inside his bag.

Veerman is a Ping staff player and has a full bag of equipment from the brand.

He starts with a Ping G425 LST driver and G425 Max three-wood. Interestingly he then decides to use a Ping G410 five-wood rather than opt for a new model. The clubs have nine, 14.5 and 17.5 degrees of loft respectively.

Moving to the irons he has a full set of the Ping i59’s which are the brand new model for 2021. These go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

He then puts three Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges in the bag with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

As you can see above, his final club in the bag is a Ping Sigma 2 Tyne mallet putter.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Johannes Veerman What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 70 T shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 70 TX shaft

5-wood: Ping G410 (17.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 80 TX shaft

Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW) all with KBS C Taper 130 X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 54, 58 degrees) all with KBS C Taper 130 X shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

For more what’s in the bag content, check out the Golf Monthly website.