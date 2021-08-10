The Approach R10, a lightweight, portable golf launch monitor, provides real time metrics such as club speed, ball speed and estimated distances via the Garmin Golf app.

Garmin Unveils Approach R10 Portable Launch Monitor

Garmin has unveiled its latest device, the Approach R10, a lightweight portable golf launch monitor designed to help golfers improve their game at home, indoors or the driving range.

The device shows dozens of key metrics in real time, including club head speed, ball speed, ball spin and launch angle to name a few. The metrics are displayed via the Garmin Golf app which is available on compatible smartphones.

Other metrics monitored by the Approach R10 are launch direction, smash factor, club path, club face angle and estimated distances.

When paired with the Garmin Golf app, players can also use Driving Range Mode to help recognise areas of strength and areas for improvement, automatically record video clips to analyse their swing and utilise the entertaining Home Tee Hero golf simulator to master and enjoy over 42,000 golf course worldwide.

Driving Range Mode allows golfers to track stats for each club in the bag and can easily break down a shot dispersion chart based on estimated ball flight.

Users can then enjoy the Home Tee Hero simulator and take their game worldwide on 42,000 golf courses.

Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, said on the launch of the Approach R10, “The Approach R10 golf launch monitor combines lightweight portability with a fun, easy-to-use platform so you can work on your game wherever and whenever you’d like.”

“Whether you are tied up with a busy schedule or facing impending weather on the range, you can still work on your golf swing from home or virtually take a shot where the pros will play this weekend. Either way, the Approach R10 keeps you golfing.”

Those who purchase the Approach R10 will recieve a 30-day free trial of the Garmin Golf app premium membership, allowing them to test the Home Golf Hero simulator first.

Premium members also receive access to weekly tournaments that offer a new, randomly selected course each week to test your skills.

The Approach R10 includes a versatile phone mount that golfers can easily attach to a golf bag or place on the ground as a kickstand to improve viewing during play and accessibility with the Garmin Golf app.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the Approach R10 is available from today with a SRP of £529.99.