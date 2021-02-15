Galvin Green has unveiled its Part One apparel range for 2021, with the primary focus on even greater product sustainability and the preparation behind a serious golfer’s 'GameDay' experience.

Galvin Green GameDay Apparel Collection Unveiled

Galvin Green’s new GameDay collection, available from today, showcases golf clothing that is stylish but with sustainability in mind – pushing boundaries with how it’s made, what it’s made from, and focusing on producing a long-lasting garment.

Galvin Green has really emphasised its ‘Green in Galvin Green’ initiative, with around 70 per cent of the collection being produced using environmental Bluesign approved fabric.

The new additions to the Gore-Tex range of waterproof jackets provide comfort and protection tailored to golfers. The new full-zip Angus (£329) features ‘Superstretch’ panels across the back for easier rotation in your golf swing, whilst the ‘slide & glide’ lined Action (£449) incorporates strengthened fabric on the shoulders and lower back for golfers that carry their stand bags.

Galvin Green claims its Interface-1 jackets can be worn 95 out of 100 rounds, with the aim to enable golfers to perform at their best even in the most extreme playing conditions. The Linc jacket (£249) has been added to the range, offering a new super-soft, stretchy three-layer polyester knit fabric which keeps the wearer warm.

It’s the Insula sweater range where we really see Galvin Green’s ‘style and sustainability’ initiatives. The new Duke (£149) and Dominic (£149) half-zip sweaters are made entirely from fabric woven in Italy out of recycled plastic bottles.

With the new GameDay collection, Galvin Green has extended its Ventil8 Plus shirt range to offer 38 different shirt options for the upcoming summer. The Monty (£69), Max (£59) and Milan (£69) come in an array of colour choices, whilst the Mitchell ‘QuickDry’ style (£69) offers a stretch fabric with UV protection.

It’s not just the men’s range where there have been expansions, the women’s collection see’s the inclusion of the Gore-Tex ‘Paclite’ Aila jacket (£289) and additions to the Interface-1 range.

The Lisa bodywarmer (£189) is made of a new fabric, with padded inserts on the front and back, whilst the Lorene jacket (£209) comes with body-mapping technology to provide warmth where it’s needed most.

Like the men’s collection, the women also see a brand-new Insula range; characterised by sustainability and comfort. The Dalia crew neck sweater (£79) comes in a super soft fabric, as does the traditional-looking Daisy sweater (£129), whilst the Dina sweater (£99) provides a soft feel due to the lyocell fabric made from wood fibres.