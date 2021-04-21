The Galvin Green Action Jacket been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

If you live in a country that sees a lot of rainfall, and yet you still wish to get out onto the golf course as much as possible, then a decent waterproof jacket is a necessity to combat downpours that could ruin the entire round’s enjoyment.

Well thankfully Galvin Green is one brand that specialises in this particular aspect of the game and the waterproofs it makes are some of the best in the business. The brand new Action definitely fits into that bracket because it is one of the finest models the Swedish brand has produced to date.

First things first, and as you would expect, it is totally waterproof and windproof thanks to the Gore-Tex C-knit fabric. Whatever downpour you experience on the golf course, the Action will deal with it, and yet it also remains lightweight and breathable so that it doesn’t hinder the golf swing.

Focus On Your Game

Speaking of the swing Galvin Green has also implemented Gore-Tex ‘Super Stretch’ too which are a series of inserts on the jacket that provide extreme stretch in key areas like the back and elbows. We have all played in waterproofs that feel cumbersome and limiting, but with this stretchy fabric the Action helps you focus on your game, and not worry about apparel related hindrances.

Another important feature to mention is the inclusion of an extremely durable TechSteel fabric which reinforces the shoulder and lower back areas for those bag carriers on the golf course. Additionally the jacket is also part of the brand’s ‘Green in Galvin Green’ initiative, with it being produced using environmental Bluesign approved fabric.

Great Looks

But wait there’s more because as far as looks go, we think Galvin Green has really nailed it here. It finds a way of being smart as well as totally modern with the cutting-edge graphics around the shoulders and back sections.

Galvin Green continues to deliver at the very highest level of golfing attire and this jacket represents the next step in waterproof technology. If you’re thinking of playing more golf, all-year round and don’t want the weather to catch you off guard at any point, then the Action has got you covered.

