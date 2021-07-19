The leading golf apparel brand has launched Part Two of its award-winning GameDay range.

Galvin Green Launches Second Instalment Of GameDay Collection

Leading golf apparel brand Galvin Green has built on its award-winning ‘GameDay’ Part One range with the introduction of a 2021 Part Two collection.

Part Two of the collection is inspired by the uncompromising precision of computer-generated technologies, matched with long-lasting garments that offer exceptional performance in all weather conditions.

Designed for golfers by golfers, the collection includes a host of new products for men, women and juniors and includes an array of Insula sweaters made 100% from recycled plastic bottles.

Adopting a scientific approach to the latest styling, Galvin Green designers magnified pixels in complex technical patterns to produce complete creations that merge precise elements into pure performance.

They also took the opportunity to create a new Golf Green colour tone that features throughout the collection, highlighting the brand’s exclusive focus on golf and its commitment to a ‘Greener’ future.

Around 70% of the collection is now produced using environmental Bluesign approved fabric or certified by Oeko-Tex 100 to cover thread and buttons as well as fabric.

Labels and packaging also come in eco-friendly formats.

New to the wide range of men’s Gore-Tex waterproofs is the Abe jacket.

Constructed from Bluesign approved fabric, the jacket is 100% waterproof and windproof, while remaining extremely breathable.

In the popular Gore-Tex Paclite style, the lightweight Apollo full-zip jacket now comes in Golf Green among seven colour choices.

In the men’s versatile Interface-1 range, the fully windproof hybrid Lucas jacket with a water repellent finish now comes in five colour options, including Golf Green.

An addition to the Insula sweater eco-generation range, the Damian offers additional padding on the shoulders and back for extra warmth made from 100% recyclable polyester from Thermore. The sweater is extremely breathable, while maintaining a warming effect #3 – the highest level of warmth in the category.

Headlining the vibrant Ventil8 Plus shirt range, the Mac, Maddox and Marshall styles showcase the inspiration behind the range, with innovative pixel designs in bright and bold colours.

The shirts provide UV 20+ protection and come in a Quickdry stretch fabric for improved comfort. Other new styles are the Marco and Morton.

A new Ethan vest with a pixel print has been added to the Skinthight thermal base layer range.

New to the women’s Gore-Tex range, the Anya lined jacket is made from Bluesign approved fabric.

The extremely lightweight and windproof jacket is treated with environmentally friendly water repellency and is 100% waterproof. It features two front pockets, one inside chest pocket, plus a two-way zipper and adjustable cuffs for greater comfort.

An expanded Interface-1 range of windproof and water-repellent jackets and bodywarmers includes a super-soft, extremely breathable Leslie jacket, with shaped sleeves for easy movement and a level #2 warming effect.

The attractive Dolly sweater joins the Insula range, offering style and comfort in equal measure, thanks to the super-soft and stretchy quick dry fabric that allows complete freedom of movement, while remaining both warm and breathable.

Additions to the Ventil8 Plus shirt range include the stylish Maia that offers golfers UV 20+ protection.

The new Petra shorts round out the collection, providing female golfers with an alternative to the popular skirt, skort and trouser ranges.

The comprehensive selection of accessories includes more caps, belts and unisex visors, plus the ever-popular functional rain hats and snoods.

An expanded junior collection features the new Reine windproof jacket and a trendy Interface-1 hoodie Robbie.

All the items in the extensive Part Two range of the GameDay collection are available from today from the Galvin Green website.