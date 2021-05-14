FootJoy has announced an all-new design in its already popular Flex XP range of spikeless golf shoes.

FootJoy Unveil New Flex XP Camo Shoes

FootJoy has unveiled its latest addition to the Flex franchise – the Flex XP Camo.

Today’s announcement comes after FootJoy revealed its full 2021 spring/summer collection last month that introduced new colourways of its most popular styles as well as some new designs in the men’s and women’s range.

The new shoe introduces the popular camo print to provide a new grey camo option in the men’s range and a new blue camo option in the women’s spikeless range.

Since launching the Flex franchise back in 2019, it has become one of the most popular styles in the already dense FootJoy range, for both men and women.

The Versa-Trax outsole of the Flex XP shoe has helped make this the leader in FootJoy’s spikeless category as it provides solid traction on course while being stylish and comfortable to wear off the course too.

The Flex XP also provides greater support through the golf swing thanks to the mesh ribbing, whilst offering FootJoy’s renown soft and supportive EVA midsole.

The mesh on the upper of the shoe offers great breathability for the warmer months but still provides waterproof protection so you can still wear these confidently in changeable conditions.

The Flex XP – and the new camo colourway – headlined FootJoy’s announcement last month of its full spring/summer 2021 range which also featured an updated Pro SL as well as the new FootJoy Stratos.

The men’s Flex XP will be available to golfers from May 15th from FootJoy stockists or directly from the FootJoy website while the women’s will be available from the same date direct from FootJoy.

