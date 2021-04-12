The new Edel Golf SMS wedges unveiled today feature three adjustable weights to create better optimised performance for every swing

Edel Golf SMS Wedges Unveiled

Edel Golf has launched of a new wedge line said to revolutionise the way wedges are made, fit and played.

The SMS (Swing Match System) wedges feature three adjustable weights across the back of the sole that allow golfers to dial in the performance of the wedge by moving the weight to the best performing position for their swing.

In addition to the weighting technology, the new SMS wedges feature a forged 1025 Japanese carbon steel construction with an elongated groove pattern for more groove coverage across the face.

RELATED: Best Wedges 2021

The new CNC milled sole grinds allow for extremely tight tolerances in both weight and consistency of grind from wedge to wedge. Golfers use their wedges in a variety of ways from full shots out of the fairways to a number of various face angles and swing types around the greens. Because of that, there are four unique sole grinds (D, V, C, T) to enhance playability and customisation.

Edel Golf’s testing suggested that only 20 per cent of golfers saw their best performance with the heaviest weight in the centre, meaning 80 per cent of golfers will benefit from the ability to adjust the weight in their wedge to match their swing.

When golfers found their preferred weight location, they saw 44 per cent more accuracy down range in combined distance and offline dispersion as well as roughly 10 per cent more backspin with the heaviest weight in its preferred position.

“No golfers have the same exact swing, so why have wedges essentially been a one-size-fits-all scenario for so long?” said David Edel, Founder of Edel Golf.

“By adding Swing Match Weighting, golfers can adjust the wedge to their swing instead of vice versa.”

These new wedges are available in 48-60° for pre-order now and in late April will be at select fitters around the world. The wedges will start at $199.99 USD RRP.