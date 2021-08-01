What clubs does the 2019 RBC Heritage winner play? We take a look here.

C.T. Pan What’s In The Bag?

CT Pan had a life changing year back in 2019. He was originally going to skip the RBC Heritage in April so that he could host his own C.T. Pan Junior Championship, an AJGA event.

Pan played the American Junior Golf Association from 2007 to 2010 so was excited to give something back to some budding junior golfers. However his wife said he should play and she would host the junior golfers which turned out to be a fantastic decision.

Pan later won the tournament by one stroke from American Matt Kuchar, as he shot a final-round 67. It was his first and to date, only PGA Tour win and he also made his Presidents Cup debut in 2019 too.

Since then his results have been mixed but he did win a bronze medal in the Olympics are coming through a seven-man playoff.

But what does he put in the bag on the PGA Tour? We take a look below.

Pan is a Titleist staff player and has a full bag of Titleist clubs. He starts with the new TSi2 driver and TSi2 fairway wood which comes in 9.5 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively. He also occasionally carries a TSi2 wood with 21 degrees of loft.

His longest iron is a Titleist U500 four-iron.

The rest of his irons from five-iron down to nine-iron are the new Titleist T100’s with a cool black finish.

Pan carries three Vokey wedges, two of which are Vokey SM8’s (46, 52). The other wedge has 59 degrees of loft and is a Titleist WedgeWorks prototype. On these he has several different stamps all to celebrate his time attending the University of Washington.

We believe he has recently changed putter to a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5.

Finally he plays a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wears Nike apparel.

* Note – the top of his bag changes often.

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees), Fujikura Ventus Red 6 X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees), Fujikura Ventus Red 7 X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80 TX shaft

Four-iron: Titleist U500 (4), True Temper AMT Tour White S300 shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 in custom black finish (5-9 irons), all with True Temper AMT Tour White S300 shaft

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 52 degrees), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (59 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Purple S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Nike

