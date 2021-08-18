The two brands have teamed up in 2021.

Arccos Golf Teams Up With Samsung For Galaxy 4 Watch Series

Today Arccos Golf, one of the leading brands in golf in relation to data and artificial intelligence, has announced it is teaming up with Samsung to launch the Arccos Caddie app for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, thereby using Samsung’s Wear OS platform to benefit golfers around the world.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will now be able to use Arccos Caddie to receive precise GPS distances while in-play and review their shots and clubs used post game.

“Samsung has long been a global leader in wearable technology and Wear OS Powered by Samsung comes with some major enhancements for developers,” said Ryan Johnson, Arccos’ Vice President of Software Engineering. “Our team has found the platform very easy to develop on and the result is a seamless integration between our app, the Samsung Galaxy Watch-4 Series and Android smartphones.”

The Arccos Caddie platform is incredibly useful to golfers everywhere because it automatically tracks shots while delivering in-round insights and post-round Strokes Gained Analytics.

Additionally it can give distance averages for each club and caddie advice too so golfers of all skill levels can make smarter decisions on the golf course which could lead to better scores and lower handicaps. For example, in 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.

With this new partnership with Samsung, Arccos continues to lead the way in on-course performance tracking and later this year it will incorporate Health Services API information into the Arccos Caddie app for Wear OS Powered by Samsung, as well as enable users to see a variety of statistics from previous rounds.

