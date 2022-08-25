Alex Noren What’s In The Bag?
What clubs does Alex Noren use?
Here we take a look at the clubs Swede and Ryder Cup player Alex Noren uses out on Tour. He has been a Callaway ambassador for some time and currently has a full bag of Callaway equipment including ball.
Driver
Callaway Rogue ST Max LS
Noren currently uses the Max LS driver from the excellent Rogue ST range from Callaway. One of the things we really liked about the Callaway Rogue ST range was that each head looked slightly different. The Max LS version is a fraction more compact to look down on. It has a classic shape which, combined with the modern matte black finish. We really enjoyed the feel in testing as well, the low-pitched acoustics from this driver create a powerful feel through impact.
- Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max LS Driver Review (opens in new tab)
Fairway Wood
Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond
He then uses a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond three-wood and we believe he has had this model in the bag for a while now which is not surprising to us. We have found that once players find a fairway wood they like and trust, it is often quite difficult to get them to change because it is the hardest slot in the bag to get right.
Hybrid
Callaway Apex Pro
Instead of another fairway wood Noren then uses a Callaway Apex Pro hybrid with 18 degrees of loft. It's more compact than the standard Apex 21 hybrid and produces a more penetrating flight. Looks wise, at address, there is definite iron-like profile to it so, if your irons stop at the 5, then there is a very easy flow to the set by adding this.
The Apex Pro is aimed at the better player who wants a long iron-type trajectory and can generate plenty of clubhead speed, with Callaway’s Face Cup Technology designed to deliver great speed and spin consistency across the face, which tempers the powerful flight and distance in order to retain accuracy.
- Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid review
Irons
Callaway Apex Pro
Noren then uses a set of Apex Pro 19 irons which came out a few years ago now. They go from four-iron down to nine-iron which allows him to go seamlessly into his wedge setup.
Wedges
Callaway Jaws MD5
Speaking of which Noren uses Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges and they have 46, 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. We loved these wedges in testing because they had no significant weakness. They really excel at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots. They are at the level where you might want to think about landing the ball a yard or two further than normal on full shots to allow for the ball to zip back, especially in softer conditions.
- Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey O-Works 1W
His putter is an Odyssey O-Works #1 which is a blade design and he has had this style of putter in the bag for many tears now. Clearly once he finds something he likes, he does not change very often.
Ball
Callaway Chrome Soft X
His ball of choice is the Callaway Chrome Soft X. When put up against the regular Chrome Soft, and Pro V1x, the Callaway X model was the fastest, offering a big jump in ball speed over its family model, and a slight jump on the Titleist design. We felt the slight tradeoff here is the firmer feel around the greens, but the X did still produce good short game spin and control. He also wears Nike apparel and their shoes.
- Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball review (opens in new tab)
Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max LS (9 degrees at 7 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees at 14 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (18 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 90 6.5 shaft
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (2019) (4-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46-10S, 50-10S, 56-8C, 60-8C) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
-
-
