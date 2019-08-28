Adidas Tour360 XT Twin Boa Shoe Revealed
Two Boa lacing dials maximise fit and support
By Joel Tadman published
Adidas Tour360 XT Twin Boa Shoe Revealed - This is the first golf shoe to feature two Boa lacing dials for even better fit and support
Adidas Tour360 XT Twin Boa Shoe Revealed
Adidas has unveiled its first ever golf shoe to feature two Boa lacing dials.
The new cleated Tour360 XT Twin Boa shares many of the same performance attributes of the original Tour360 XT shoe, including the cleated X-Torsion outsole, but with the addition of a customized performance fit that provides lasting comfort on the green.
The shoe is designed to offer micro-adjustability in two separate zones. The first is the independent main dial with high strength Boa lace that when combined with the forged 360 wrap creates power for your swing by locking the area between your midfoot and forefoot. The side-mounted dial helps to close the tongue and securely holds your heel.
The lower Boa zone provides micro-adjustability from the middle to bottom instep for customized fit, feel and support, without irritation or discomfort.
The Boa Fit L6 System is designed to provide maximum impact protection, resistance to accidental opening and dirt contamination.
The Boa Dial adjusts the fit with precision and allows for quick release while the Boa Lace CS1 is lightweight, strong, and expertly configured for comfort and performance.
The low friction Boa Guides ensure a smooth closure, every time. On severe impact, the cartridge is designed to release from the bayonet. If this happens, the user can insert the cartridge back into the bayonet.
Bringing you closer to your equipment, the Boa Fit System delivers a better connection to the shoe’s traction for added stability, control and power. Boa offers instant micro-adjustability, down to a precise one millimetre per click, allowing golfers to dial in the perfect fit for consistent comfort and performance.
To use it, simply push in the dial to engage, twist to tighten and pull up for quick release.
Boa is built lightweight, waterproof, and ultra-durable. Engineered to perform in all conditions, it is rigorously field tested and guaranteed for the lifetime of the product on which it is integrated.
The adidas Tour360 XT Twin Boa shoe is on sale now with an RRP of £179.95.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
