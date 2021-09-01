The brand new designs seek to further the brand's mission of ending plastic waste.

adidas Introduces New ZG21 Motion Golf Shoes

Earlier in 2021 adidas unveiled the ZG21 golf shoe which quickly found itself on the feet of world class professionals like Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, whilst it also got a five-star rating in our comprehensive review.

Now adidas has looked to build on that by introducing the newest addition to the collection – ZG21 Motion – which is a shoe designed to perform as well as the ZG21, but with a new high-performance upper made with recycled materials. It is also designed to be waterproof as well.

This textile mesh upper is made with a minimum of 50 percent of recycled materials, further showing how adidas is leading the way when it comes to environmentally-conscious designs, and how it is taking the goal of using only recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by 2024, very seriously.

“ZG21 really filled a hole that we felt existed in the industry when it came to lightweight spiked footwear, and we’ve heard nothing but positive feedback around its design,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

“That being said, we wanted to push the limits and see what was possible in regard to how we incorporated more sustainable materials without sacrificing performance, that when we say ‘zero compromise’ we truly mean it.”

Part of the collection is the new ZG21 Motion BOA shoe for both men and women.

In addition to the engineered textile upper made in part with recycled materials, the shoe features a higher cut design and sock-like opening, alongside the new PerformFit Wrap powered by the BOA Fit System.

The ZG21 Motion BOA will also offer players a one-year waterproof warranty to protect them from the elements.

There will be three silhouettes in total: the laced version alongside a BOA version for both men and women.

All three are available today from adidas and retailers worldwide.

