Don't Do This One Thing If You Want To Avoid Your Clubheads Flying Off Like Rory McIlroy...
Rory McIlroy experienced a rather unpleasant equipment mishap at the BMW PGA Championship. Here's how to avoid the same fate...
It may have been a surprising sight watching the head of Rory Mcilroys 9-iron flying down the fairway of the 12th Hole at Wentworth on Thursday, but it happens more than you might think. I can remember a similar instance with a Phil Mickelson iron in a fairway bunker a few years back at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. Thankfully, on both these occasions, no spectators were in the firing line of these unexpected projectiles.
Have you ever seen this before? 🤯Rory McIlroy's club head comes off after impact...#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/eaF51JCvBySeptember 19, 2024
As a somewhat still active club builder/repairer and PGA Professional, I always see a spike in calls about heads coming loose at around this time of year. Now this could be attributed to simply being the tail end of the playing season and people have been putting their clubs through more vigorous use. But in many cases, I have a hunch it has to do with something else.
The process of deliberately removing an iron head (or any other head for that matter), involves the use of heat, generally a blow torch or heat gun, to melt the glue holding shaft and head together, breaking the bond and making it easy to simply pull the head off.
When questioning most of the players that call me asking me to fix a head that has come flying off, I tend to find one thing in common. Most of these players leave their clubs in the trunk of their cars for relatively long periods of time.
So think about the last time you hopped into your car on a hot summer’s day, it’s almost like stepping into an oven, and without the handy use of air conditioning you might step out of the car a solid medium rare at the other end of your journey. Now then, think about your golf clubs sitting in that heat for hours on end, slowly getting hotter and hotter. In fact, if you have ever touched your irons in that scenario, you can physically feel just how hot they are, so is it any wonder that the glue inside the hosel might suffer or weaken?
To be clear here, I am not saying this is what happened to McIlroy, it is far more likely to be down to the force and speed he consistently puts into his shots, but for the general public, this is not an uncommon phenomenon.
My advice is to make sure you remove your clubs from your car at the earliest opportunity and store them in a nice cool space indoors. It might save you some money and effort, in getting an inconvenient repair, it might also save you the more expensive problem of losing a clubhead if you happen to be hitting over a penalty area at the point of failure. But even more importantly it might save you from injuring a fellow player. In short, don't leave your clubs in the trunk on a hot day!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 54D and 60M
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
-
-
'It Is Surely Vital That The LIV Ban Is Resolved For Next Time'
Jeremy Ellwood discusses whether the Presidents Cup should be scrapped after 12 US wins from 14 editions
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Which Presidents Cup Team Is More Affected By Lack Of LIV Golfers?
LIV Golfers are not allowed to compete in the Presidents Cup due to their PGA Tour suspensions
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Are The New Training Aids Rory McIlroy Is Using?
Rory McIlroy was spotted on the range at Wentworth earlier this week with some interesting new practice devices. We explain what they are and why he's using them…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Told You It Was Coming! Why Golf's Putter Revolution Will Change Your Game Forever...
Equipment expert Joe Ferguson believes that 2024 will go down as the year that changed putting forever…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
7 Reasons To Get Custom Fitted For Irons
Not sure whether you should be upgrading your iron set? There are some telltale signs to look out for...
By Joel Tadman Published
-
How Second Hand Clubs Make Golf More Accessible
It’s no exaggeration to say that the second-hand golf market is helping to grow the game – and make the sport more sustainable
By In partnership with golfclubs4cash Published
-
5 Common Misconceptions About Graphite Golf Shafts
Equipment expert Joe Ferguson takes a look at some of the myths still surrounding graphite golf shafts...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
What Is A Game Improvement Golf Club And Who Is It Aimed At?
It's a well-used phrase in golf but what actually are game improvement clubs and should you be using them? We explain everything you need to know...
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Why The PXG Allan Putter May Be Most Innovative Club Released This Year
The PXG Allan putter promises more stability than ever before, here’s what we know about the Zero Torque Balanced putter so far
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Taking On An Open Championship Course With Only A Bag Of Irons!
Staff writer and PGA Pro Joe Ferguson took on YouTuber Matt Fryer in a match around Royal Liverpool GC but with a twist…
By Golf Monthly Published