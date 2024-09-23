Don't Do This One Thing If You Want To Avoid Your Clubheads Flying Off Like Rory McIlroy...

Rory McIlroy experienced a rather unpleasant equipment mishap at the BMW PGA Championship. Here's how to avoid the same fate...

Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joe Ferguson
By
published

It may have been a surprising sight watching the head of Rory Mcilroys 9-iron flying down the fairway of the 12th Hole at Wentworth on Thursday, but it happens more than you might think. I can remember a similar instance with a Phil Mickelson iron in a fairway bunker a few years back at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. Thankfully, on both these occasions, no spectators were in the firing line of these unexpected projectiles.

As a somewhat still active club builder/repairer and PGA Professional, I always see a spike in calls about heads coming loose at around this time of year. Now this could be attributed to simply being the tail end of the playing season and people have been putting their clubs through more vigorous use. But in many cases, I have a hunch it has to do with something else. 

The process of deliberately removing an iron head (or any other head for that matter), involves the use of heat, generally a blow torch or heat gun, to melt the glue holding shaft and head together, breaking the bond and making it easy to simply pull the head off.

Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship

(Image credit: X: @DPWorldTour)

When questioning most of the players that call me asking me to fix a head that has come flying off, I tend to find one thing in common. Most of these players leave their clubs in the trunk of their cars for relatively long periods of time. 

So think about the last time you hopped into your car on a hot summer’s day, it’s almost like stepping into an oven, and without the handy use of air conditioning you might step out of the car a solid medium rare at the other end of your journey. Now then, think about your golf clubs sitting in that heat for hours on end, slowly getting hotter and hotter. In fact, if you have ever touched your irons in that scenario, you can physically feel just how hot they are, so is it any wonder that the glue inside the hosel might suffer or weaken?

To be clear here, I am not saying this is what happened to McIlroy, it is far more likely to be down to the force and speed he consistently puts into his shots, but for the general public, this is not an uncommon phenomenon. 

My advice is to make sure you remove your clubs from your car at the earliest opportunity and store them in a nice cool space indoors. It might save you some money and effort, in getting an inconvenient repair, it might also save you the more expensive problem of losing a clubhead if you happen to be hitting over a penalty area at the point of failure. But even more importantly it might save you from injuring a fellow player. In short, don't leave your clubs in the trunk on a hot day! 

Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson
Staff Writer

 

Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade.  He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X

Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24'  3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 54D and 60M

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x 

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R

Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸