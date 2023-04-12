How To Become A PGA Professional

The PGA of America was founded in 1916 and today consists of almost 29,000 members. A key aim of the PGA is to grow the game and PGA Professionals work in a range of posts, from coaching to administration, to marketing, research, management and more.

PGA professionals are able to teach, to move up and sideways in their careers and to compete in PGA run tournaments across the US. Becoming a PGA professional can clearly open doors, but how does one do it?

Becoming a PGA Professional

There are two main routes to become a PGA member and PGA professional – the PGA Professional Golf Management (PGM) Program and the PGA Golf Management University Program.

The PGA PGM Associate Program

To apply for membership you need to complete the PGM Associate Program – Firstly there’s a basic background check, applicants must also reach a qualifying level by reviewing the four Qualifying Level courses - Introduction to the PGA PGM Program, PGA Constitution, Introduction to the Rules of Golf, and Career Enhancement. As courses are reviewed, applicants will complete accompanying quizzes.

Then there’s the Player Ability Test (PAT). Within eight years prior to application, the applicant must post a 36-hole within 15 shots of the current course rating of the course played upon. The test is normally conducted in one day. Fewer than 20% of those taking the playing test return a passing score.

Once the background check, qualifying level and PAT have been met, applicants with eligible employment can apply to the PGA PGM 3.1 Associate Program.

It’s a three level process and associates have nine years to complete it to become elected to PGA membership.

PGA Golf Management University Program

The PGA Golf Management University Program provides extensive classroom courses, internship experience and opportunities for player development in a four-and-one-half to five year program for aspiring PGA Professionals. Offered at 18 universities across the US, the University Program allows students to earn a degree in areas such as Marketing, Business Administration, Hospitality Administration, Recreation and Park Management, providing them with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the golf industry. Upon completion students can apply for PGA Membership.

How To Become A PGA Professional in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

There are a number of routes to become a PGA Professional in the UK.

All routes are operated in partnership with either The University of Birmingham or The University of the Highlands and the Islands in Inverness, Scotland.

The PGA offers a Foundation Degree in Professional Golf Studies (FdSc), which is a core element of The PGA Training Programme, and is awarded by The University of Birmingham.

The course is delivered online, with face-to-face sessions held at the PGA National Training Academy and the famous Belfry Golf facility.

It is made up of 12 modules taken over three years, which cover the topics of: Sports Science, Equipment Technology, Coaching Theory and Golf Business & Management.

The Foundation Degree equates to the first two years of an Honours Degree.

Applicants must be working at a golf facility under a PGA Training Professional and have a maximum handicap index of 6.4(m) or 8.4 (f) handicap.

Royal Dornoch (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

For students in Scotland, the education programme awarded by The University of the Highlands and the Islands is The Diploma in Higher Education Golf Studies (DipHE).

It is primarily aimed at those with Scottish residency and is made up of 12 modules taken over three years, which covers the same topics and content as the FdSc programme.

With both courses PGA Trainees work at a golf facility under the guidance of a PGA Professional and study part-time.

This is alongside playing, practising their golf, playing in PGA Tournaments and learning to coach.

It's not easy, but the rewards can be huge!

How Long Does It Take To Become A PGA Pro?

Becoming a fully qualified PGA Professional can be a lengthy process. Courses in the UK are upwards of three years. In the USA - The PGA Golf Management University Program is four or five years and, if going the PGA PGM Associate Program route - applicants are given up to nine years to meet the necessary qualification criteria.

What Handicap Do You Need To Become A PGA Professional?

In the USA, you need to be good enough to pass the Playing Ability Test (PAT). To do that, the applicant must post a 36-hole within 15 shots of the current course rating of the course played upon. The test is normally conducted in one day. Fewer than 20% of those taking the playing test return a passing score.

How Are PGA Tour Pros Different to PGA Pros?

A Tour Pro or touring professional golfer predominantly aims to make their living by enjoying a successful competitive playing career. A PGA Tour pro, plies their trade, competing on the PGA Tour. The PGA Professional has qualified as a member of the Professional Golfers Association - they may be a teaching pro or they may work in the business or administration of golf. Although they may well compete in PGA events, they will also be, most likely, involved professionally in another aspect of golf.