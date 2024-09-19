Watch The Bizarre Moment Rory McIlroy’s Clubhead Flies Off At BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy had a bit of a shock at the BMW PGA Championship when he smacked another crisp iron at Wentworth only to see the head come flying off his club.

The Northern Irishman hit a beautiful second shot on the par-five 12th at Wentworth, which found the green and set him up for an eagle putt just inside 10 feet.

The shot was even more remarkable given that McIlroy suffered a shock when he ended up with an iron in his hands missing the head.

Caddie Harry Diamond was then seen looking bemused as he studied the club and the head and wondering just what had gone on.

After a trademark McIlroy drive, he was left with just 178 yards to the flag on the 12th, so it was only a short iron that he had coming in - but it was left even shorter after the head came flying off.

McIlroy still managed to play a brilliant shot, and was then in stitches laughing down the fairway as he walked to collect the missing piece of his club with a huge smile on his face.

"I only got all my irons re-glued at East Lake," McIlroy told TV commentator Wayne Riley as he chuckled along with a group of onlookers following the bizarre incident.

Watch below for the clip that's sure to be played again and again over the next few days...

Have you ever seen this before? 🤯Rory McIlroy's club head comes off after impact...#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/eaF51JCvBySeptember 19, 2024

McIlroy did not make the eagle putt but it was a simple two-putt birdie as he continued a fine start to his first round on Thursday.

McIlroy handed the club over to a referee on the 13th tee, with it then no doubt being whisked off to the TaylorMade tour truck to get fixed - as he's allowed to make repairs to any club that's damaged during the round.