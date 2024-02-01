Can This Iconic Fairway Wood From 12 Years Ago Still Compete With Clubs Of Today?

Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with GolfClubs4Cash. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly.

In part two of our Retro Review series, we take a look at one of the most iconic fairway woods of the past 15 years – the TaylorMade RocketBallz or RBZ for short. Launched in 2012, with marketing claims of 17 more yards, the RBZ fairway had a lot of tour and retail success, so we wanted to put it up against a modern-day equivalent to see if it could still compete.

WATCH: Joe Ferguson compares the 2012 TaylorMade RBZ fairway wood with the recently launched Stealth model

Original launch date: February 2012

Original RRP: £179.99

Price we paid: £69.99 in good condition from GolfClubs4Cash

Who used it on tour? Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and others had this in the bag at some point.

What was the tech?

The main technology story was what TaylorMade referred to as the ‘Speed Slot’ – a cut-out portion just behind the face that facilitated increased flexing and higher COR for more ball speed. It also filled with dirt pretty quickly! A thinner crown than usual for the time and a lower, forward CG location sought to lower spin.

How did it perform?

To see how the RBZ had stood the test of time, we put it up against the 2022 TaylorMade Stealth 3-wood – both with 15° of loft and fitted with an S-flex shaft of similar weight. The results were somewhat surprising, with the RBZ achieving almost identical ball speed data on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor. The overall distance was also very similar, albeit achieved via a very different flight. The RBZ launched a lot lower than the Stealth and spun nearly 700rpm less, resulting in a more penetrating flight. Because of these differences in flight, the Stealth carried around eight yards further through the air and provided more stopping power into the green. Feel and sound were quite different, too, with the RBZ feeling a touch harsher at strike and the Stealth producing a more muted sound.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Conclusion

It was great to hit the RBZ 3-wood again having gamed it for five years back in the day. The performance still stacks up - I could comfortably put it back in the bag, especially on windy days or if my driver was misbehaving and I needed an alternative off the tee. It just goes to show there are some bargains to be had when buying second hand golf clubs, especially from a reputable retailer.

The Stealth looked and felt a bit more refined and sophisticated, while also being a little more playable in different scenarios, but the RBZ produced a nearly identical ball speed and total yardage which, for £69.99, can’t be ignored! The Stealth launched and kept the ball in the air a little easier for additional stopping power, but if you’re looking for a hot 3-wood that will perform well in the wind and off the tee, the RBZ would certainly fulfil that role for you.