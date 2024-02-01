Can This Iconic Fairway Wood From 12 Years Ago Still Compete With Clubs Of Today?
Joe Ferguson finds out if this gem of a club from the archives can still live up to its original hype from 12 years ago
In part two of our Retro Review series, we take a look at one of the most iconic fairway woods of the past 15 years – the TaylorMade RocketBallz or RBZ for short. Launched in 2012, with marketing claims of 17 more yards, the RBZ fairway had a lot of tour and retail success, so we wanted to put it up against a modern-day equivalent to see if it could still compete.
WATCH: Joe Ferguson compares the 2012 TaylorMade RBZ fairway wood with the recently launched Stealth model
Original launch date: February 2012
Original RRP: £179.99
Price we paid: £69.99 in good condition from GolfClubs4Cash
Who used it on tour? Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and others had this in the bag at some point.
What was the tech?
The main technology story was what TaylorMade referred to as the ‘Speed Slot’ – a cut-out portion just behind the face that facilitated increased flexing and higher COR for more ball speed. It also filled with dirt pretty quickly! A thinner crown than usual for the time and a lower, forward CG location sought to lower spin.
How did it perform?
To see how the RBZ had stood the test of time, we put it up against the 2022 TaylorMade Stealth 3-wood – both with 15° of loft and fitted with an S-flex shaft of similar weight. The results were somewhat surprising, with the RBZ achieving almost identical ball speed data on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor. The overall distance was also very similar, albeit achieved via a very different flight. The RBZ launched a lot lower than the Stealth and spun nearly 700rpm less, resulting in a more penetrating flight. Because of these differences in flight, the Stealth carried around eight yards further through the air and provided more stopping power into the green. Feel and sound were quite different, too, with the RBZ feeling a touch harsher at strike and the Stealth producing a more muted sound.
Conclusion
It was great to hit the RBZ 3-wood again having gamed it for five years back in the day. The performance still stacks up - I could comfortably put it back in the bag, especially on windy days or if my driver was misbehaving and I needed an alternative off the tee. It just goes to show there are some bargains to be had when buying second hand golf clubs, especially from a reputable retailer.
The Stealth looked and felt a bit more refined and sophisticated, while also being a little more playable in different scenarios, but the RBZ produced a nearly identical ball speed and total yardage which, for £69.99, can’t be ignored! The Stealth launched and kept the ball in the air a little easier for additional stopping power, but if you’re looking for a hot 3-wood that will perform well in the wind and off the tee, the RBZ would certainly fulfil that role for you.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
