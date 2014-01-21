Titleist Velocity 2014 golf ball
The 2014 Titleist Velocity golf ball is one of four new Titleist golf balls for 2014, alongside the NXT Tour, NXT Tour S and DT SoLo
2014 Titleist Velocity golf ball
The 2014 Titleist Velocity golf ball is one of four new Titleist golf balls for 2014, alongside the NXT Tour, NXT Tour S and DT SoLo.
The 2014 Titleist Velocity aims to provide golfers with even more distance after the pre-existing design was updated with innovative new core and cover technology.
The Velocity is comprised of a reformulated, exclusive LSX core that produces fast ball speeds off the club face.
Another feature of the 2014 Titleist Velocity is the 328 tetrahedral dimple design, which comes with seven different dimple sizes.
This symmetrical dimple pattern provides a more uniform surface coverage to deliver a more penetrating ball flight, as well as a shallower angle of descent.
A softer compression core - which facilitates a softer feel and increased green-side playability - is also used.
According to Titleist, the 2014 Velocity's player benefits are:
- More explosive distance on all shots - Deep downrange peak trajectory and shallower angle of descent - More short-game playability - More consistent ball flight
The 2014 Titleist Velocity is available from February and comes with a suggested retail price of £25 per dozen.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, commissioning and feature writing. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel with The Masters and USPGA respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
How Can I Play The Riviera Country Club?
We explore the options for playing the world-renowned Los Angeles course
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Receives Genesis Invitational Sponsors Exemption
The player ranked 118th in the world has an opportunity to regain his form at this week’s tournament in Los Angeles
By Mike Hall • Published