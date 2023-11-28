Adidas Golf Flew Me To Scotland In November To Prove They Could Keep Me Warm. The Results Surprised Me

Recently, I was hugely fortunate to be whisked away to Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles for 3 days by adidas golf. The purpose of the trip was primarily to highlight the benefits of their Ultimate 365 Layering concept, and Scotland in early November seemed as good a time and place as any to prove it works!

In essence, Ultimate 365 layering, is a collection of pieces within the adidas golf range that can be paired up to provide the best possible protection from the elements. Like many of the best sweaters, half-zips, vests and hoodies, some of these pieces are designed with pure warmth in mind, some are waterproof and some are even both, but they all claim to do their job whilst still providing great freedom of movement.

The Ultimate365 Tour COLD.RDY Crewneck Sweatshirt (Image credit: Future)

I have been provided with some items from the Ultimate 365 range to put these claims to the test! The warmth orientated pieces that arrived were the Tour Wind.RDY Half-zip, Tour Frostguard Full-zip padded vest, Tour Cold.RDY crewneck sweatshirt, and the Tour Frostguard padded hoodie. The Rain.RDY Waterproof jacket and trousers were also in the box to cover me for those rainy days.

The concept of layering is not a new one, but adidas has created a really strong range here where each piece compliments one another and can supplement the other garments to help you really dial in the right temperature more easily and precisely.

The Ultimate365 Tour WIND.RDY Half-zip pullover (Image credit: Future)

For example, when testing the range, I started one round in the early afternoon on a relatively temperate day for November in the South West of England. I was wearing just the Tour Wind.RDY Half-zip over a polo shirt and felt suitably warm for the first few holes before the temperature started to drop somewhat.

I wanted to keep the chill at bay but didn’t want anything too bulky that may affect my movement. Cue the Tour Frostguard Full-zip padded vest! I just slipped this piece over my half-zip and the Frostguard technology instantly helped me feel warmer while still maintaining full range of motion in my arms. I really liked the low collar on this garment as I can find my shoulder turn restricted by higher, thicker collars.

The Ultimate365 Tour Frostguard Full-zip padded vest (Image credit: Future)

Fast forward a couple of hours and late into the back nine, the temperature had really plummeted and my arms were starting to feel it. This felt like the perfect time to try the Tour Frostguard padded hoodie. Very similar in thickness on the torso to the vest I had on previously, and using the same Frostguard technology, now however I had the added benefit of the recycled polyester fleece sleeves to take the chill away from my arms.

The stretchy nature of the sleeves still allowed me real freedom in my swing whilst keeping my arms that bit warmer. The clever design of the sleeve and torso in different materials on this hoodie gives the illusion that you are simply wearing a vest over a sweater which I really liked.

The RAIN.RDY Golf jacket and the RAIN.RDY Golf trousers (Image credit: Future)

Here lies the essence of the Ultimate 365 layering range. The ability to really fine tune your requirements in inclement weather and also the ability to adapt to changing conditions. Instead of making do, being just that bit too hot or too cold, there are endless combinations to create exactly what you are looking for.

Layering in general really is the smart way to go about dressing for winter golf. If you are someone who simply chucks on a thick sweater over a polo for a round in the cold you are likely affecting your performance. Thicker garments can impede your range of motion and also generally feel more uncomfortable.

The Ultimate365 Tour Frostguard Full-zip Padded jacket (Image credit: Future)

Not only that, you are only really prepared for two circumstances… really warm or really cold! Anything in between that and you will likely not be achieving optimal comfort levels.

Whilst I really enjoyed all of the range I received, my standout pieces were the Tour Frostguard padded hoodie and the Tour Cold.Rdy crewneck sweatshirt. The hoodie in particular provided a fantastic blend of genuine insulation and real freedom, while the crewneck sweatshirt is a great crossover piece that can be worn just as easily off the course.

The Ultimate365 Tour Frostguard Padded Hoodie (Image credit: Future)

Having some strong layering pieces in your winter wardrobe can really benefit your performance and enjoyment of the game and the Ultimate 365 layering range provides some great options in this regard.