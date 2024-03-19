Who Makes Our Ultimate Five-A-Side Football Team... Made Entirely Of Professional Golfers!

After listening to an interview with Ludvig Aberg, ahead of the 2024 Players Championship, I was interested to hear about his passion for football as a child, and how that has not wavered as his professional golf stardom grows as an adult.

Golf and football have always seemed to be intangibly linked, with many of the best golfers in the world holding ties to football (or soccer, if I must), such as die-hard West Ham man Billy Horschel, boyhood Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy or Liverpool supporter Tyrrell Hatton.

As I pondered the many reasons for this, my mind began to wander and I started to piece together in my head the foundations of what could be the greatest five-a-side team on the planet made up entirely of professional golfers...

The Manager

Before we even contemplate the squad, we need a safe pair of hands to instil passion, strategy and enough winning experience to make us unbeatable.

Enter, Justin Rose!

Rosey would certainly have made the team himself back in his prime, probably as a rangy no-nonsense defender that terrorised many a centre-forward, but know he uses his wisdom to create winners.

We have seen in plenty of Ryder Cups over the years that Justin Rose has a knack of getting the job done, and I can't think of anyone better to run down the touchline with a momentous knee slide in front of the rapturous support.

The Goalkeeper

This is a tough position, and probably the most specialist. I want someone tall, athletic and not afraid to grit his teeth and get on with it.

Tony Finau ticks all of those boxes, and looks like he could be a great shot stopper. The man literally played a major championship a day after dislocating his ankle, and finished in the top-10, which is the kind of admirable resilience this team needs.

As one of the top names in golf, he commands respect and if all else fails... it's unlikely he will get lobbed.

The Defenders

Being an old-fashioned, nostalgic football fan, I want two defenders – a runner and a chopper!

The runner has bundles of energy, seems to be everywhere all the time with his infectious work ethic and is the poster boy of our team. Also making the squad as team captain (obviously), Rory McIlroy is the engine of this team.

Getting forward when we have the ball, I imagine him being sneaky good with his feet and bagging a few goals from the back. Hopefully he can stay injury-free, after famously rupturing an ankle ligament while having a friendly kickabout... the week before defending the Open Championship in 2015!

A staunch Manchester United fan, he knows a thing or two about football, and as a man in his mid-30s he might even remember when they were good!

The chopper needs to be someone you wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of, but who would also run through brick walls for his team mates. The Scottish lefty Bob MacIntyre strikes me as the perfect candidate, especially after his heroics in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

When he had the chance to contribute to his team's efforts, Bob didn't disappoint and despite being a debutant he stood up with the sort of courage you'd expect to see from the gaffer himself. It's widely known that Bob loves his shinty, another team sport, and those transferable skills could make him a shrewd addition to the five.

The Midfielder

This is a big selection. Here we need a creator, a general, an 'I don't care what you think about me, because I will show you how good I am' baller that can carry the team forwards.

Dustin Johnson is my man.

While I am unsure if DJ is a big football (soccer) fan, it really wouldn't surprise me if he was absolutely fantastic at it. The guy is just cool, and oozes confidence, which I believe most opposition players would find very difficult to cope with. As vice-captain, I predict he might be quite hard to rein in but who doesn't love a maverick that does his talking on the pitch.

The Forward

There are many ways you could play this position, but I am going for a 'fox in the box'. This player runs in behind, gets into the right areas and has a natural instinct for finding the net.

Exuding that familiar Spanish flair, and with actual playing experience for his hometown club CF Borriol, Sergio Garcia is exactly what we need.

I can just picture it now, as Johnson releases McIlroy down the right side before the Northern Irishman pulls it back to Garcia on the penalty spot to elegantly stroke home like he could score in his sleep.

The Substitute

You always need a sub at five-a-side, and who better than someone who could literally play in any position across the pitch. This guy is a pure athlete who looks like he was born to play any sport on the planet... and it just so happens that he is insanely good at golf.

Ludvig Aberg is the perfect final addition to this team, waiting in the wings with his youthful dynamism that could change the game when we need it. With his playing experience, I see him entering the fray as a marauding playmaker, threading unseen passes, all the while with the dangerous potential to pick the ball up from anywhere and rifle one straight in the top bins.

What Do You Think?

I may be biased, but I don't think there is a team out there that beats these guys. Think you have a better line-up? Let us know on our socials using the comments sections!