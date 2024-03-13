Revealed... The Best Golfers In The England Football Team, According To Captain Harry Kane
Harry Kane is an accomplished golfer as well as a world-class striker. Here, the Bayern Munich player reveals the best golfers in the England football team
Harry Kane is a world-class footballer and one of the best strikers on the planet at this moment in time, but he's also a golf-obsessive and an excellent player.
Kane started playing golf in his late teens and got down to scratch a couple of years ago. He even feels he'd have a chance of becoming a professional golfer if he stopped playing football right now and worked at his golf every day.
Since joining Bayern Munich at the start of this season, he's played as much as possible out in Germany. He has a full bag of TaylorMade clubs – including the Stealth driver, P7MC irons and MG4 wedges – and uses a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter.
Kane has also recently partnered with sustainable clothing brand Reflo. As well as serving as an ambassador, he's also invested in the company.
But who are his best golfing team-mates and who does he spend most of his time playing with?
"So since I joined Bayern I’ve played a lot with Thomas Muller. He's a really good golfer, has a really nice swing, hits the ball pure and he plays to about a three handicap too, so we have a good game whenever we go out. So, he's definitely up there with one of the best," says Kane.
"In the England camp, we have quite a few golfers and there’s loads keen on it and just starting to take it up. Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, James Maddison and Kyle Walker are all good players and we’ve got a large group of golfers that play in the England camp. Maguire I think plays off about six, Pickford's about an eight. Maddison hits a really nice ball but I’m not sure of his exact handicap."
Kane spent most of his career playing for his boyhood club, Tottenham Hotspur, before moving to Bavaria in an effort to win a trophy – something that's eluded him so far.
"When I was at Spurs I played with Eric Dier quite a bit, and Matt Doherty when he was with us at Spurs – that was kind of our three-ball when we went to play. They were both about an eight handicap so we had some good games when we played together," he says.
"We tried to play as much as we could after training and we became a bit obsessed with it. We get to play JCB Golf and Country Club quite a lot when we’re together with England, which is a fantastic course, but the only thing is we don’t take our own clubs away with us on England duty so we’re always playing it with hire clubs. It's never the same!"
