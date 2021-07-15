The American from Northern Florida is boasting a claret and blue West Ham Tour bag at The Open this week.

Why Is Billy Horschel A West Ham Fan?

Billy Horschel was spotted with a very fetching West Ham emblazoned Tour bag ahead of the 149th Open Championship this week, but why is the American a West Ham supporter?

After his bag was spotted during a practice round earlier in the week, Horschel was in the Sky Sports Open Zone to explain how and why he became a West Ham fan.

“So during my sophomore year of college I moved into a new apartment and the cable wasn’t going to be hooked up for a couple of days,” he explained, “so we went to Best Buy and bought a couple of DVDs, one of those DVDs was Green Street. ”

“I loved the movie, I loved Charlie Hunnam as an actor and obviously the film is about the firms at Millwall and West Ham, from there I started following them.”

“Since about 10-12 year ago I’ve been paying really close attention to them since NBC Sports starting showing Premier League games, so I’m always watching their matches and any Premier Leagues actually.”

“But I follow them [West Ham] very closely and I’m aware of how they’re doing, the transfer window and just a die hard supporter like I am for my Florida Gators.”

Horschel is also sporting the Florida Gator logo on his bag this week – that’s the logo you can see below his name on the front of his bag.

The Florida Gators is the sports team attached to the University of Florida and have a very successful American Football team which has won three national titles in its history.

Horschel attended the University of Florida from 2006-2009 and was SEC player of the year in 2007 and 2009.

Whether you call it football or soccer, it’s great to see some American support for the Premier League.