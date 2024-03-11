Just Nine Months After His Professional Debut, Ludvig Aberg Has Achieved Something That Just A Handful Of Male Swedish Golfers Have Done Before
It's been a meteoric rise for the European star, with Aberg now set to move inside the top 10 of the World Rankings just nine months after his pro debut
It's no secret that Ludvig Aberg is one of the stars of the game. Even before turning professional, he was making waves as an amateur, claiming victories on the pro circuit and earning the accolade of World No.1 Amateur. What's more, he made history as the first player to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via collegiate merit, finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA Tour University Ranking.
Upon turning professional, he picked up wins on the PGA and DP World Tour in his first six months and now, some nine months after his first professional start, he is set to jump into the world's top 10, taking just 20 starts to do so...
🚨BREAKING24 yo Swede, Ludvig Aberg, will move to #10 in the world rankings, only 9 months and 20 starts after he turned pro!! #APInv #OWGR 🇸🇪 💪 pic.twitter.com/pucYI16tEDMarch 10, 2024
Turning professional in June 2023, Aberg managed a top 25 finish at the RBC Canadian Open in his debut tournament. From there, he claimed the Omega European Masters in September, just three months after turning pro, with a maiden PGA Tour victory coming two months later at the RSM Classic.
Having made a Ryder Cup appearance as well, Aberg almost broke a record held by Tiger Woods when, in February 2024, the Swedish star needed just 18 starts to reach number 11 in the world. This was just one event behind Tiger, who needed 17 to achieve that feat.
Now, in mid-March, just nine months after turning professional, Aberg is set to join the illustrious top 10 for the very first time, with the 24-year-old continuing to shine after finishing solo second at the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just last month.
Although he is still in the early years, or year, of his professional career, Aberg becomes just the fifth male player from Sweden to reach the top 10. Stenson made it to World No.2 in May 2014 and Robert Karlsson reached No.6 in October 2008; Jesper Parnevik achieved a career-high position of seventh in May 2000, and Alex Noren was World No. 8 in May 2017.
Aside from Annika Sorenstam, who reached World No.1 in the women's game, no Swedish male player has ever reached the top spot of the World Rankings but, with the way his stock continues to rise, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Aberg's name there in the future!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
