Why Does The Women's Game Have Five Majors?
The women’s game used to mirror the men’s game with four Majors, so why are there now five?
Ask most avid golfers to name the four Major championships in the men’s game and most do so easily - the Masters tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Ask the same question of the women’s game and many of us get confused, especially if titles have changed due to new sponsorship, plus there are five to remember.
The additional ‘Major’ is the tournament formerly known as The Evian Championship, and is now The Amundi Evian Championship. The fact is that when the LPGA made the decision to elevate the Evian Championship to major status in 2013 it came under, excuse the pun, major criticism, both from fans and players alike. In the LPGA’s words, “The LPGA did not add a fifth Major championship to change history, alter discussion or make the accomplishment of a grand slam more difficult. We added a fifth Major to create an incremental opportunity for the women’s game.”
So what was the reasoning behind it? It actually goes back more than two decades and has to do with the unhealthy habit of smoking. In 2001, the du Maurier Classic, held in Canada, lost its primary sponsorship after that country passed severe restrictions on tobacco advertising. The tournament, now known as the Canadian Women's Open, is still a regular event on the LPGA Tour, but no longer designated as a Major. As a result, the LPGA elevated the AIG Women's Open to major status to replace the du Maurier Classic.
As the women’s game has a more, let’s say fluid, history of Major championships (there have been as little as two and as many as five) the LPGA simply saw an opportunity to elevate the status of the Evian Championship to a Major and in doing so promote the women’s game globally and did so.
But what about the history books I hear you say? The decision to add a fifth Major was not without controversy. In doing so the LPGA made it more difficult to win the career grand slam and also, it could be argued, diluted the status of LPGA players who captured a career slam in the four-Majors era who never had a chance to compete for the newest addition, the Amundi Evian Championship, post 2013.
Yet the LPGA had a sensible response to this argument too: “For players (active or retired) who have won four different Majors in their careers, the LPGA has and will continue to acknowledge them as having a Career Grand Slam. And for players (active or retired) who have won five different Majors available in their careers, the LPGA has and will continue to acknowledge them as having accomplished a Super Career Grand Slam.”
However, given the very chequered history of women’s Majors (in 1968-78 there were only two Majors, and in 1967 and 1979-82 there were only three) it’s probably fair to say that it doesn’t matter so much to the fans of tradition. Even the first woman to win a Major did so 20 years before they formally existed. The LPGA is certainly more international than the PGA Tour. So it makes sense that in adding a fifth Major they are doing so outside the United States, though considering the balance of power in women’s golf, perhaps Asia should be next and add a sixth Major? Watch this space!
Did You Know?
During the four-major era, six women completed a "Career Grand Slam" by winning four different majors, they are: Pat Bradley; Juli Inkster; Annika Sörenstam; Louise Suggs; Karrie Webb; and Mickey Wright.
During the five-major era, Inbee Park became the first woman to complete the "Career Grand Slam." Even though there has been some debate surrounding whether Park has actually accomplished this feat, as she won The Evian Championship in 2012 before it officially became a major in 2013, LPGA acknowledged Park to have successfully achieved a "Career Grand Slam.”
The LPGA recognises Karrie Webb as its only "Super Career Grand Slam" winner, since she is the only golfer to have won five events recognised by the LPGA as majors.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
LIV Golf Agrees Deal With US Airport Broadcaster ReachTV
LIV Golf has reached an agreement with ReachTV, America's largest in-airport television network
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'We've Got 14 Majors Out Here Now' - Pro On The Strength Of LIV Golf
Branden Grace says LIV Golf now has 14 events just like Majors given the increased strength of the field
By Paul Higham • Published
-
What Are The Five Women's Majors?
The five major championships in women's professional golf
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Should A 45 Index Beginner Golfer Get Custom Fitted?
In this article and video, new golfer Genelle Aldred provides an answer to this common question and provides a fascinating insight into her custom fit experience
By Genelle Aldred • Published
-
From St Andrews To Hoylake - Rick Shiels Raises £55k For Prostate Cancer After 500km Cycle Marathon
Rick Shiels on how he completed 500 kilometres on a two-seater golf cart from St Andrews to Royal Liverpool to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK
By Rick Shiels • Published
-
10 Reasons Why A Beginner Golfer Should Attend The AIG Women's Open
Lili Dewrance explains why the AIG Women's Open is the perfect outing for newbie golfers
By Lili Dewrance • Published
-
'I'm Just Trying To Inspire More People To Play Golf' - Golf Monthly Meets Mia Baker
Meet social media sensation, Mia Baker, who is on a mission to get more people into golf… and smiling all the way
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Are You Afraid Of Medal Rounds?
Long-time club member Carly Frost discusses why she feels the attitude to playing in medals has changed dramatically among women to the most dreaded format
By Carly Frost • Published
-
'I Played My First Round Of Golf 16 Months Ago - Here's 8 Tips For Beginners Like Me...'
Genelle Aldred is new to golf, but not life, and here’s her eight tips on going from the range to the course
By Genelle Aldred • Published
-
Cross-Border Scoring Comes In Across Great Britain And Ireland
We can now digitally add scores wherever we are playing in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales
By Mark Townsend • Published