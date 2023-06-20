Which Golf Courses Are Hosting Future KPMG Women's PGA Championships?
We take a look at where the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be heading in the coming years
The Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey will welcome the best in the women's game this weekend as we gear up for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Leona Maguire is looking to win back-to-back tournaments on the LPGA Tour but she'll be coming up against some tough opposition, including defending champion In Gee Chun as well as former champions Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang.
While it's set to be a huge weekend of golf, after our champion is crowned heads will quickly turn to next year's event and it's clear the LPGA Tour have been very busy planning out the future of this illustrious Major.
In fact, the organisation has already announced some of the venues for the tournament right up until 2031, with four venues now confirmed for the Women's PGA Championship in the next eight years.
We should also note that the venues for the 2026 tournament and those taking place between 2028 and 2030 are still yet to be confirmed. So, let's take a look at where the competition is set to be played in 2024 and in the years to come.
2024 - Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington
Having previously hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2016, the tournament will return to the Sahalee Country Club in Washington in 2024. Brooke Henderson won at this par 72 track last time out and the two-time Major winner be hoping to be triumphant here once again and add another piece of silverware to her trophy cabinet.
Designed by renowned course architects Ted Robinson and Rees Jones, the Sahalee Country Club sits on the outskirts of Seattle and is a stunning course, that beautifully winds around a forest of tall cedar trees that are native to the Pacific Northwest.
It has also notably hosted the men's PGA Championship in 1998 and the US Senior Open in 2010, so it will certainly provide a big test for our field next season.
2025 and 2031 - PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
PGA Frisco is one of the newest courses to enter the professional golf circuit and was opened in May 2023 after it was announced that the PGA of America would be moving headquarters from Florida to Frisco, Texas.
Two new championship courses have been built and will play host to 26 notable and big events in the next 12 years that includes the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2025 as well as the men's PGA Championship in 2027 and in 2034.
The club features two golf courses that have been designed by Beau Welling (West Course) and Gil Hanse (East Course) in a 600-acre development that cost over $500million to design and build. They are built around the PGA of America's new 10,000 square-foot headquarters, a state of the art building that also stands next to a 500-room hotel and resort, called Omni.
The West Course is the slightly smaller of the two layouts, with the East being designed to host some of the biggest and most illustrious tournaments in golf. And it looks to be a true challenge that will, in the years to come, play host to some of the world's best players.
We expect to hear a lot about this place for years to come!
2027 - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
In 2027, the Women's PGA Championship will be held at one of the most illustrious golf clubs in the world, the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
Established in 1924, it boasts a 7,574 yard course which has seen some of the world's greatest players grace its fairways. Interestingly though, it was initially founded to provide politicians a place to meet and talk over key policy matters.
In more recent history, it has hosted three men's US Opens, the last coming in 2011, where Rory McIlroy won his first Major. It also hosted the men's PGA Championship in 1976 and had been the site of the AT&T National for several years between 2007 and 2014.
FUTURE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP VENUES
- 2024: Sahalee Country Club, Seattle, Washington
- 2025: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
- 2027: Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
- 2031: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
