Which Golf Courses Are Hosting Future KPMG Women's PGA Championships?

The Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey will welcome the best in the women's game this weekend as we gear up for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Leona Maguire is looking to win back-to-back tournaments on the LPGA Tour but she'll be coming up against some tough opposition, including defending champion In Gee Chun as well as former champions Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang.

While it's set to be a huge weekend of golf, after our champion is crowned heads will quickly turn to next year's event and it's clear the LPGA Tour have been very busy planning out the future of this illustrious Major.

In fact, the organisation has already announced some of the venues for the tournament right up until 2031, with four venues now confirmed for the Women's PGA Championship in the next eight years.

We should also note that the venues for the 2026 tournament and those taking place between 2028 and 2030 are still yet to be confirmed. So, let's take a look at where the competition is set to be played in 2024 and in the years to come.

2024 - Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington

Sahalee Country Club in Washington (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having previously hosted the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2016, the tournament will return to the Sahalee Country Club in Washington in 2024. Brooke Henderson won at this par 72 track last time out and the two-time Major winner be hoping to be triumphant here once again and add another piece of silverware to her trophy cabinet.

Designed by renowned course architects Ted Robinson and Rees Jones, the Sahalee Country Club sits on the outskirts of Seattle and is a stunning course, that beautifully winds around a forest of tall cedar trees that are native to the Pacific Northwest.

It has also notably hosted the men's PGA Championship in 1998 and the US Senior Open in 2010, so it will certainly provide a big test for our field next season.

2025 and 2031 - PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

Padraig Harrington plays at PGA Frisco in Texas (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Frisco is one of the newest courses to enter the professional golf circuit and was opened in May 2023 after it was announced that the PGA of America would be moving headquarters from Florida to Frisco, Texas.

Two new championship courses have been built and will play host to 26 notable and big events in the next 12 years that includes the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2025 as well as the men's PGA Championship in 2027 and in 2034.

The club features two golf courses that have been designed by Beau Welling (West Course) and Gil Hanse (East Course) in a 600-acre development that cost over $500million to design and build. They are built around the PGA of America's new 10,000 square-foot headquarters, a state of the art building that also stands next to a 500-room hotel and resort, called Omni.

The West Course is the slightly smaller of the two layouts, with the East being designed to host some of the biggest and most illustrious tournaments in golf. And it looks to be a true challenge that will, in the years to come, play host to some of the world's best players.

We expect to hear a lot about this place for years to come!

2027 - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

Rory McIlroy at the Congressional Club during the 2011 US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2027, the Women's PGA Championship will be held at one of the most illustrious golf clubs in the world, the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

Established in 1924, it boasts a 7,574 yard course which has seen some of the world's greatest players grace its fairways. Interestingly though, it was initially founded to provide politicians a place to meet and talk over key policy matters.

In more recent history, it has hosted three men's US Opens, the last coming in 2011, where Rory McIlroy won his first Major. It also hosted the men's PGA Championship in 1976 and had been the site of the AT&T National for several years between 2007 and 2014.

FUTURE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP VENUES