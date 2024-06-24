What Is The Maximum Length A Par 3 Can Be In Golf?
Are there any rules and limitations as to how long par 3s can be? If so, what are they and how are they determined?
Par 3 length is something that often comes up during golf's Major Championships with the seemingly ever-increasing yardages of short holes. But are there any rules in place to limit, regulate or determine par-3 lengths?
The short answer is no. It is up to the club, course owner, or tournament organiser to determine the par of their holes. Therefore a par 3 can be as long as they decide it is to be. Or rather, any length of hole on the course can be deemed a par 3 by them if they so decide.
The USGA have had par 3s of around 300 yards during US Opens – the 7th and 11th at Los Angeles Country Club, and the 8th at Oakmont. The US Women’s Open has had a par 3 of 257 yards – the 8th at Oakmont.
However, there are guidelines as to what should constitute the maximum length of a par 3 – and 300 yards isn’t it.
The United States Golf Association – yes, them again – says that “par reflects the score a scratch player is expected to score on a given hole… under ordinary weather conditions, allowing two strokes on the putting green."
The USGA believes a male scratch golfer “can hit tee shots an average of 250 yards”. For a female, a scratch player “can hit tee shots an average of 210 yards", according to the USGA.
As par presumes that the golfer takes two putts, a rough guideline is that a par 3 for men should not exceed 250 yards and for women it should not normally be longer than 210 yards. But these figures can be adjusted according to local conditions. The USGA describes these as “the playing difficulty of the hole, including any effective length correction factors, such as elevation changes, forced lay-ups, and prevalent wind.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The USGA has incorporated these into its published guidelines as to the maximum length of par 3s. It suggests that for men a par-3 hole should be not more than 240 to 260 yards and for women not more than 200 to 230 yards.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
'I Was Scared For My Life' - Akshay Bhatia Shares First-Person Account Of Moment Protestors Ran Onto The 18th Green At The Travelers Championship
Members of protest group Extinction Rebellion entered the course and threw chalk over the putting surface as the final three players approached
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Happens If An Animal Moves Your Ball On The Golf Course?
Whether it's a pesky seagull, a curious swan or an inquisitive dog, how do the Rules of Golf deal with an animal moving your ball out on the course?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published