10 Surprising Statistics About Scratch Golfers
These statistics - courtesy of data from Arccos - could dispel some unrealistic expectations you have about the top amateur players while also teaching you a thing or two about your own game
More or less everyone wants to lower their handicap - and some may even harbor aspirations of getting down to scratch one day. These 10 statistics could dispel some unrealistic expectations you have about the top amateur players and what they are capable of while also teaching you a thing or two about your own game.
The stats in this article come courtesy of Arccos Golf, with data gleaned from more than 800 million shots worldwide using its Smart Sensors.
1. CHANCES OF GETTING UP AND DOWN FROM 150 YARDS IN THE FAIRWAY
7% OF THE TIME
Despite their obvious quality, scratch golfers still struggle to hole out in two shots with a short iron in their hands from the middle of the fairway. That's usually because, while they will often successfully aim for the centre of the green with their approach, the pin is rarely located there as well. And from just 10 yards further back (160), a scratch player will hit the green and be less than 20ft from the hole 19% of the time.
2. SCRATCH PLAYERS ARE FAR FROM PROLIFIC FROM OUTSIDE 15 FEET
Scratch players only make roughly 16% of their putts from outside 15 feet
With the first fact in mind, this stat goes some way to explaining that as Arccos data shows that even the best amateur golfers are very unlikely to hole out when the distance to the pin stands at greater than 15 feet. The difference in their scoring often comes with the avoidance of the dreaded three-putt. For context, the typical 12 index player will three-putt more than they will hole out from 15 feet. So if you can't get it in, get it close.
3. MORE LIKELY TO MAKE BOGEY (OR WORSE) THAN BIRDIE FROM 100 YARDS OUT
A scratch player is more likely to make bogey or worse than they are to make birdie from 100 yards out in the fairway
Almost an extension of the first fact, this stat is further proof that scratch players put a greater emphasis on keeping avoidable errors to a minimum over pin-hunting or trying the "glory shot." They find the middle of the green and take their chances with the putter, the smartest play given it is the least risky of all the clubs in your bag.
4. SCRATCH AMATEURS AVERAGE UNDER PAR ON SHORT PAR-4 HOLES
The typical scratch player will average around 3.99 strokes on a par-4 hole which measures circa 290 yards
Able to take advantage of their greater distance and accuracy off the tee, scratch players often consequently give themselves a better chance of securing birdie. 18% of scratch players are able to strike the ball over 275 yards off the tee, so even if the ball lands in the rough, they remain in with a chance of going under par. Out of the rough and with 40 yards remaining, scratch golfers' median finishing spot is 17'8" from the pin. That reduces by a foot or two with every five yards closer to the hole they are.
5. NO BIRDIE OR BETTER IN A ROUND LESS THAN 20% OF THE TIME
Scratch golfers make one birdie or fewer in 41% of the rounds they play and fail to go under par on a single hole in 17% of their total rounds
The best amateur golfers are able to score well across the board, but there are a handful of rare occasions where even a scratch golfer can come off the course frustrated at a lack of birdies. According to Arccos data, a scratch golfer averages 2.2 birdies and 10.5 pars a round. For a 20 handicap golfer, one lone birdie arrives every three to four rounds, on average.
6. THEY AVOID DOUBLES IN ALMOST HALF OF ALL ROUNDS
In 43% of their rounds, scratch golfers avoid making a double or worse
While the birdies might not always flow, scratch golfers keep their handicap down by limiting the number of double bogeys or worse that they make in a round. Instead of trying the hero shot for an unlikely four, they accept that five is a good score, take their medicine, and move on to the next hole. While scratch players avoid doubles in 43% of rounds, that number drops dramatically to just 7% for 10 index golfers. Stay away from the sevens and eights if you want to improve your score.
7. THE BEST AMATEURS MAKE BOGEY OR WORSE ALMOST 30% OF THE TIME
Scratch amateurs make bogey or worse on almost 30% of the holes they play (about 5.4 holes/round)
While scratch golfers do generally avoid doubles more often than your average player, they also are known to make bogey or worse on 5.4 holes per round. The stats break down to show 4.6 bogeys per round and just 0.7 doubles or worse. But as we've already mentioned, the 2.2 birdies a round - on average - can help rescue the occasional trip.
8. SCRATCH GOLFERS CAN HIT THE GREEN 50% OF THE TIME FROM FURTHEST OUT
Scratch players hit the green around 50% of the time from 165 yards out
It is not surprising that 0 handicap players can hit the green from further out more often, but it might be the distance that causes you to raise your eyebrows. With something like a 7 or 8-iron in hand, scratch golfers hit the green from 165 yards on around half of their attempts.
This drops to 147 yards for a five-index player, 129 yards for a 10-handicapper, 110 yards for a 15-index golfer, and just 92 yards for those with a handicap of 20.
9. A THIRD OF SHOTS OUT OF THE ROUGH REMAIN OUTSIDE 15 FEET
Playing out of the rough from 15 yards away, scratch golfers leave 32% of their attempts outside of 15 feet
While power and accuracy are clearly two key ingredients in any good golfer's game, having some kind of touch and ability around the greens is also vital. According to Arccos, though, a third of all close-range shots from around the green are being left outside of what might be classed as makeable range. That leads to two or three-putts, and potentially those aforementioned bogeys or worse.
10. SCRATCH GOLFERS ARE IN THE 1% CLUB
Scratch players are in the top 1% of all amateur golfers
Tens of millions of people around the world play golf - including almost 40 million in everywhere but the USA and Mexico. And, according to Arccos, those with a handicap of scratch are among the absolute greatest of them all.
So if you've managed to get down to scratch, our sincerest congratulations. As for everyone else, keep going and you too might be able to join that exclusive club.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
