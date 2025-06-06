My Golf Club Membership Has Increased 36%... And That's Not Even The Most Disgraceful Part!

It's no secret that golf club membership costs continue to increase and, when it came to my 2025 renewal in May, I spotted a significant rise... but I wasn't quite prepared for what had actually happened!

To begin with, I must provide a bit of back story. I am 27 years old – hard to believe I know – but because of my age I fall into the 'Graduation' category (25-29) at our club.

Age categories are nothing new. In order to attract younger members, who are going to be in lower paying jobs or saving for a house or family, golf clubs will often offer these affordable membership rates to help with their numbers.

However, unlike some other golf courses, the course I am a member of also has a resort that includes a gym, spa and health club on the side.

When I first joined in 2011, you could either be a 'Golf Only' member, 'Health Club' member or 'Resort' member (golf and health). However, the club was taken over in 2017 and, in the past few years, new members joining can only be 'Resort' members, while those golfers who joined the club before 2017 were allowed to remain as 'Golf Only' members

Since I've been a member, I have always been 'Golf Only' but, as I opened my renewal letter, I noticed a 36% increase on my membership, which was significantly higher than the 11% that was quoted at our AGM in March.

Obviously, I had to investigate the matter and, as it turns out, without any sign, warning or consultation, those who fall into the 'Intermediate' (18-25) and 'Graduation' (26-29) categories have now been changed into 'Resort' members, despite previously being 'Golf Only.'

The hike in price is bad enough, but looking at the bigger picture, it now means that, once I turn 29, I move on to a full 'Resort' membership and not 'Golf Only,' something I have been for the last decade-and-a-half.

Throughout my near 15 years at the club, I have represented them in hundreds of matches, as well as at County and National level. I was also previously Junior Captain, sat on the committee for a year and even had the name of my club in my Golf Monthly bio.

Zero consultation

I understand it's big business, but changing someone's membership, especially a long-term, loyal member, without any consultation doesn't sit right with me.

Many will say that you get lots of benefits from being part of the Resort but, as someone who wants to solely play golf, and has done so for a decade-and-a-half, I am now in the situation of having to pay a third more for something that I do not want, or require.

On top of that, and given the tough financial pressures those in the UK are under, nothing in the membership renewal letter sent out explained why Intermediate and Graduate members had been forced to take up 'Resort' membership. It was left up to me to chase the matter with both company and club representatives...

Eventually, after three weeks of emailing them, I received this explanation:

"We stopped selling the 'Golf Only' membership over a year ago as our model across the collection is to have a membership that encompasses all facilities. As you are probably aware a full membership at the club is now £XXX, which includes the full resort. Health only is £XXX per month.

"There has only ever been one category of Graduation and we therefore needed to align the price relative to our full resort membership. Still giving those members a 25% discount. The new prices were announced and explained at the AGM." [Note from author - Intermediate and Graduation weren't].

"At that point (name removed) also mentioned that the golf only price would be going up relative to the current demand on memberships at the club. It is currently at £XXX, still affording you a good discount.

"My understanding is that Graduation has always included the health membership which is why unfortunately the price needed to reflect the membership properly.

"I understand this has resulted in a big jump but this has been done in the interest of fairness to the wider membership as a whole. We have not set out to price members out of the club, that would be the last thing we’d want."

Picking apart the statement, the Junior, Intermediate and Graduation categories were never a 'Resort' membership at my club, just 'Golf Only,' hence the significant price increase for 2025.

Why is that golfers who joined before 2017 (i.e. before the new company took over) can continue with their 'Golf Only' membership, but those in the Graduation category have to become full 'Resort' members, despite some, like myself, being 'Golf Only' since they joined?

I'm not the only one affected by the changes. I spoke to a former Graduate member, who left following the increase after being a member for over more than years.

"When the new company took over, it was looked at with uncertainty, but there was wishful thinking that it could be an opportunity for the club to be pushed forward," he said.

"Overall, I feel that the club's golfing facilities have improved. There's a new range and the course continues to get better each year with decent funding, but mainly down to the hard work of the talented green staff and their passion for improving the course.

"However, as a loyal member experience, it’s far from improved. The communication is shocking, they took away the only space for the golf membership to come together and spiked the range prices to a point where it is now unaffordable.

"In addition, my membership saw a 36% increase without warning or a single notice letter. When I joined many years ago, I signed a contract making me a seven-day golf- only member. Nothing to do with the gym. I didn’t want the gym.

"This was something I was happy with until this year, when they changed my membership to a full resort member. This meant I was now paying for the gym, a service I did not want or ask for. This was done without consultation or my permission. All done with the hope that I wouldn’t say anything, which made me feel so under-valued.

"Because of this increase and lack of respect, I have decided to leave. This is despite many happy years at the club, where I have made some good friends and shared some of my most fond golfing memories."

I agree with the ex-member above. There is a lot that the club does well and, in terms of sociability, it's the best course in the area.

Currently, golf continues to boom in participation numbers since Covid and many feel the sport has changed for the better.

Understandably, golf clubs are making the most of it but, if they continue to over-charge and take advantage of their members, who are the heartbeat of the golf club, then these businesses may well shoot themselves in the foot.

Members make golf clubs, they would do well to remember that...