Who is currently dating the American PGA Tour starlet Will Zalatoris? Let's take a look.

Who Is Will Zalatoris’ Girlfriend?

Will Zalatoris has only been a professional golfer for a year, but has had a fairly meteoric rise in the world’s top 50 players.

He is making his first start at Augusta National this year after he rose from 672nd in the world rankings at the start of 2020, all the way to 46th by April 2021, granting him a place at the men’s first major of the year.

He’s having a stellar debut at Augusta National too, a looks likely to make the cut on his first attempt.

Zalatoris was the US Amateur Champion in 2014 as was also part of America’s Walker Cup team in 2017.

Off the course however, who is Zalatoris’ girlfriend?

Will Zalatoris is currently dating Caitlyn Sellers.

The two have been dating each other for more than three years now but other than that we don’t know much about the couple.

Sellers has been attending Zalatoris’ golf tournaments regularly and has been spotted at events.

She was present at the TPC Colorado Championship, where Zalatoris won back in 2020.

Otherwise, Sellers keeps herself very much out of the public eye away from golfing events with Zalatoris.

Zalatoris regularly posts pictures with Sellers on his Instagram page.