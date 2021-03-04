Get to know Ryan Goble, Zalatoris' bagman, in this piece

Who Is Will Zalatoris’ Caddie?

Will Zalatoris, given his rise from relative obscurity in no time at all, is pretty unknown right now and so are the members of his support team.

To rectify that somewhat we get to know his caddie Ryan Goble below.

Will Zalatoris currently has a man called Ryan Goble on the bag. We are unsure when they exactly started working together but the professional golf scene is not a foreign lifestyle for Goble who also caddied for John Merrick in the past.

In fact Goble was on Merrick’s bag for his sole PGA Tour victory, which came at the 2013 Northern Trust Open in a playoff against Charlie Beljan.

Goble has had a very interesting career so far as he has been involved with a number of different sports and roles.

For example he is a former manager of Mulligan Golf Center in Los Angeles and he also worked for many year at UCLA, as an assistant men’s golf coach. According to the UCLA website Goble was “responsible for the daily duties associated with the golf program. He assists in team qualifying and practices, recruiting, fundraising, the UCLA Golf Camp, team conditioning and monitoring players’ academic progress.”

Goble completed his undergraduate studies at UCLA and received his degree in History.

Clearly basketball is another passion of Goble’s because he has both played on, and coached, teams in the sport.

Goble, who played one season of basketball at Central Michigan University, lettered two seasons as a shooting guard at College of the Sequoias. At COS, he was team captain, averaged 11 points per game and led the Giants to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

At Redwood High in California, Goble lettered two seasons in basketball and earned all-area and all-league honours.

In 1992-93 Goble coached the Exeter High boys’ basketball team to a Division III league championship.

As mentioned above we are unsure when Goble and Zalatoris starting working together exactly but given the youngster’s rise up the golfing ladder in meteoric fashion, we would be surprised to see this partnership change any time soon.