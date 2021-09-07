Learn more about Steve Stricker's wife Nicki Stricker in this piece

Who Is Steve Stricker’s Wife?

Steve Stricker is the USA’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 tournament, and he’s a very accomplished golf player in his own right too – signified by his 12 PGA Tour titles.

After helping Jim Furyk at the 2018 Ryder Cup as a non-playing vice-captain, Stricker will be hoping that he can turn the United States’ fortunes around in the tournament.

Since joining the PGA Tour in 1994, Stricker has had his wife, quite literally, by his side the entire time.

But who is she? We take a look below.

Steve Stricker’s wife is Nicki Stricker, who also happens to be his caddie sometimes on the PGA Tour Champions too.

Nicki’s maiden name is Tiziani, but she changed her surname in 1993 after marrying Steve – the pair have two daughters named Bobbi and Izzi, who both also play golf at a high standard for their respective ages.

Nicki Stricker is a former golfer herself from the University of Wisconsin, and has caddied for her husband at different times since 1994, when Steve first played on the PGA Tour.

She continued her role until 1997, winning two titles in 1996, before stopping to give birth to their eldest daughter, Bobbi, in 1998.

Nicki returned for 2001 for just one year to caddie for Steve, and she returned again in 2015 when Stricker’s former caddie Jimmy Johnson left for Justin Thomas’ bag.

Nicki’s father, Dennis Tiziani is also Steve Stricker’s long-time swing coach, having played on the PGA Tour for three years and coached the Wisconsin men’s golf team for 26 years and women’s golf team for 14 years in Madison.

Her brother, Mario, played on the PGA Tour in 2008 too, and their grandfather was a head golf professional in Michigan for 40 years.

In the recent years that Nicki has caddied for Steve, she has been a part of his seven PGA Tour Champions wins.