Who is Max Homa’s Wife?

Max Homa turned professional in 2013, before joining the PGA Tour at the start of 2014, on which he has won two tournaments so far.

The 30-year-old has sat in the top 50 of the Official Golf World Rankings since his Genesis Invitational win on the PGA Tour in February 2021, the first time in his career he has broken into that position.

But who is the American married to? We take a look below.

Max Homa is currently married to Lacey Croom, a real-estate agent and California Licensed Real-Estate Appraiser & Licensed Realtor.

Croom turned 30-years-old in April 2021, has has worked as a real-estate agent for a couple of years.

Unfortunately though, she leads a private life with restricted access to both her Instagram and Twitter accounts – though Max still shares plenty of images of the couple.

She does have a budding photography account with just 136 followers, however, open to the public, named lacemariephoto.

The pair tied the knot in November 2019, with Max celebrating their year anniversary on his Instagram account to his followers in November 2020.

She changed her name following their marriage, taking Max’s surname of Homa.

While they don’t have children together, they do own a dog named Scotty.

Lacey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from California State University, achieving the honour in 2013, the same year Max turned professional.

It isn’t known though when the pair first got into a relationship, but Max’s first Instagram post is a picture of the two on their wedding day, captioned: “First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because; 1) I love her and she always comes first; and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight.”