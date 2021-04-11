Hideki Matsuyama looks back to his scintillating best, but who coaches the Japanese star?



Who Is Hideki Matsuyama’s Coach?

Hideki Matsuyama stands on the verge of his first major victory as he takes a four-shot lead into the final round of the 2021 Masters.

The 29-year-old’s game has always been well-suited to the Augusta National layout, as evidenced by his first outing as an amateur in 2011. Then 19, Matsuyama made the cut on the number (+1), before carding a four-under 68 on ‘moving day’.

In the end he would finish the tournament in a tie for 27th place, alongside the likes of Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar and Ian Poulter, and claim the prize for low amateur.

Known best for the pause at the top of his backswing, Matsuyama has spent the majority of his career without a coach, instead trusting his natural instincts and the game that saw him clinch five PGA Tour titles between 2014 and 2017.

However, now winless since then, the 29-year-old recently enlisted the services of Hidenori Mezawa as he looks to rediscover the form that took him to a career-high second in the world rankings.

“This year’s been a struggle,” Matsuyama said in the aftermath of his third-round 65 at this year’s Masters.

“Haven’t really played my best. The last three years, you know, there’s been different probably reasons why I haven’t been able to win.

“But this year, starting early in the year, I have a coach with me now from Japan. It’s been a great help, a great benefit.

“Things that I was feeling in my swing, I could talk to him about that, and he was giving me good – he always gives me good feedback. He has a good eye.

“It’s like having a mirror for my swing, and it’s been a great help for me. We worked hard, and hopefully now it’s all starting to come together.”

It certainly appears that way. On Saturday at Augusta, Matsuyama’s trademark iron play was in full flow as he navigated the back nine in just 30 strokes.

In particular, it looks like Mezawa has sought to immediately address the pronounced pause in Matsuyama’s swing, with it being noticeably shorter than in recent years.

The Japanese instructor also works with LPGA Tour player Yui Kawamoto.

Matsuyama is aiming to add his name to the history books as the first golfer from Japan to win the Masters, but whatever happens, it’s great to see him back to his best.