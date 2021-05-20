Alex Gaugert has been Erik Van Rooyen's caddie since 2019.

Who Is Erik Van Rooyen’s Caddie?

We take a look at who carries the bag for the former European Tour winner.

Erik Van Rooyen’s current caddie, Alex Gaugert, has been with the South African since the start of 2019.

Gaugert and Van Rooyen have been close friends for several years now, with the pair meeting at college in Minnesota.

Since joining the South African, they have had many successes, including victory at the Scandinavian Open in 2019, as well as producing a number of runner-up and top-10 finishes.

After claiming his maiden victory, Van Rooyen had high praise for his bagman, saying: “Feely [Gaugert] kept me calm all day and said all the right things. He played a big role in this. He kept telling me to keep the pedal down, you know, keep making the birdies.

“We had no idea where we stood until the 16th green. The job was to carry on trying to birdie every single hole. Looking back, we birdied 12 of the last 24 holes we played – that’s a standout feat for me.”

During the run of success, Van Rooyen moved up to a career best 40th in the world in 2020. Gaugert isn’t surprised by his friends run of form though.

“I think I bring an understanding of the game along with an honest opinion. He is my closest friend. I bring a perspective as to what is important.

“Erik always made plenty of birdies. Now he is making fewer bogies by getting it up and down. He understands professional golf, he’s learned to play.

“He can flat-out play with the big boys. He’s got all the tools, he’s got all the game, he’s got the right mind-set and he’s got all the tools you need to win majors and win golf tournaments.”

Gaugert, who resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, enjoyed a successful college career at the University of Minnesota, securing multiple top-10 finishes. After graduating in 2014, he would spend a year playing the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Not only does the American caddie for Van Rooyen, but he is also the PGA Professional at Tonto Verde Golf Club in Arizona.