We take a look at who the American professional is married to.

Who Is Cameron Champ’s Wife?

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Cameron Champ is one of the longest hitters in golf despite having what looks like a slow and languid swing. His two victories came in 2018 and 2019 respectively and he also had quite the 2020 too after he got married.

But who is his wife? Let’s take a look below.

Cameron Champ is married to Jessica Champ and according to his Instagram the pair tied the knot in December 2020.

Jessica had featured a lot on Champ’s social media feeds but for a long time her identity was unknown because he did not tag her in any of the pictures.

However she also has social media too although it is a private Instagram account. According to the bio of that account though, she is a leather artist and also the owner of a handmade online store called Roots + Thistle.

Her birthday is on the 22nd of April and we know this because Champ put out an Instagram wishing her Happy Birthday on that day.

Other than these facts, little is known about her and their relationship because they seem to keep their private lives very private.

