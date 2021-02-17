In this piece we take a look at who carries the big-hitting American's bag.

Who Is Cameron Champ’s Caddie?

One of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, Cameron Champ has had success at every level of the game of golf so far in his career. But who currently carries his bag? We take a look below.

Interestingly Champ’s caddie situation appears to have changed of late. For a long time he had Kurt Kowaluk carrying the bag but at the start of 2021, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and Waste Management Phoenix Open, he had someone called Chad Reynolds on the bag.

Indeed Reynolds has only just come into the American’s team as well because at the 2020 ZOZO Championship at Sherwood, and at the 2020 Masters Tournament, Champ had a man called John Wood on the bag.

However this was only a temporary partnership as Wood, who split from longtime player Matt Kuchar in 2020, joined the NBC Sports broadcast team as an on-course reporter at the start of the 2021 calendar year. Wood also caddied for other well-known players Hunter Mahan and Mark Calcavecchia too.

Given all of this, we are uncertain who has got the job on a permanent basis but we will keep an eye out. For now it looks like Reynolds has the job.

As far as who Reynolds is, he has caddied since 2000 and has been on the bag for players like Keegan Bradley, Nick Watney, Tom Pernice Jr, Dinesh Chand, Vijay Singh and Paul Tesori.

Speaking to the Caddie Network, Reynolds admitted his greatest achievement as a caddie was winning the 2008 FedEx Cup with Vijay Singh. He is a solid player himself too with a handicap of 5 but his main passion is surfing, which, given he is from Jacksonville, Florida, comes as no surprise.

